x
Blazers

Damian Lillard scores 25, Trail Blazers down Clippers 111-92

Credit: AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, left, loses the ball in front of Los Angeles Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein, right, in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard had 25 points and the Portland Trail Blazers extracted some revenge for a loss earlier this week to the Los Angeles Clippers with a 111-92 victory on Friday.

Jusuf Nurkic added 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Blazers, who snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Clippers.

Paul George, who had 41 points for the Clippers earlier this season against Memphis, had 42 against the Blazers, just six points shy of his career high.

