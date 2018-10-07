LAS VEGAS — Trail Blazers guard Wade Baldwin is doing his best to convince Portland to bring him back next season.

Baldwin had a strong all-around game Tuesday as the Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs, 95-89, to improve to 3-0 in summer league. He finished with 16 points, nine assists and five steals, and is averaging 14.3 points, eight assists and 2.3 steals in Portland's first three games.

The Blazers have to decide by July 18 whether they'll pick up the guarantee on Baldwin's contract, which would pay him $1.7 million next season.

Trail Blazers rookie Gary Trent Jr., the 37th overall pick in the 2018 draft, hit four 3-pointers and led Portland in scoring with 20 points.

BOX SCORE: Trail Blazers 95, Spurs 89

Jake Layman had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and eight rebounds. Anfernee Simons, the Blazers' first-round pick, struggled in his first start of summer league, missing nine of 13 shots, including all three of his 3-point attempts. He finished with eight points and three rebounds in 25 minutes.

Caleb Swanigan had 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals, but missed eight of 10 shots. Zach Collins did not play because of an ankle injury.

The Blazers now enter the knockout round of the NBA summer league tournament, which begins Wednesday.

During the game, Trail Blazers general manager Neil Olshey was interviewed about summer league and the Blazers offseason.

