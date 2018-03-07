PORTLAND, Ore. — Reportedly, All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins only agreed to sign a one-year, below-market $5.3 deal with the Golden State Warriors because no other team wanted him.

Cousins told ESPN's The Undefeated that after he received no other offers in free agency, he decided to call Warriors GM Bob Myers and offer his services to the defending champions.

Even for a 6-foot-11, 270-pound behemoth recovering from an Achilles' tendon injury whose career has been plagued by attitude concerns, that's hard to believe. Why? Because Cousins is arguably the most talented big man in the NBA. Last season, before he was injured, he averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.6 steals per game. His career averages of 21.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks are unparalleled.

The nobody-wanted-Cousins narrative starts to lose credibility when you consider two reports by ESPN's Chris Haynes. You know Haynes. He got his start in Portland, covering the Blazers for then Comcast Sports Northwest, and eventually worked his way up to ESPN. He's a reliable reporter.

His first report was that Cousins had narrowed his choices down to two teams, the Celtics and the Warriors, before choosing the defending champions.

ESPN Sources: DeMarcus Cousins had narrowed his choices down to Golden State and Boston. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 3, 2018

It's hard to believe Cousins had no offers if he was choosing between two teams. Further reporting indicates the Celtics didn't make an offer for Cousins, but that was only because they didn't know of his interest until he'd already agreed to sign with the Warriors.

There was surely interest in Cousins outside of Golden State.

Haynes' second report continued to pick apart the nobody-wanted-Cousins narrative, and should be of particular interest to Trail Blazers fans. Haynes said the Blazers and Pelicans discussed a sign-and-trade for Cousins, but the talks fell apart because Cousins and Portland's restricted free agent Jusuf Nurkic share the same agent.

ESPN Sources: Portland and New Orleans had discussed the possibility of a sign-and-trade for DeMarcus Cousins, but a road block existed since he shares the same agent as RFA Jusuf Nurkic. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 3, 2018

Haynes isn't entirely accurate. Cousins' agent is Jarinn Akana. Nurkic's agent is Aylton Tesch. They don't share the same agent, but both Akana and Tesch work for the same agency, Dynasty Sports Management.

Why would that put up a road block in a potential sign-and-trade for DeMarcus Cousins? We can only speculate, but there are several potential reasons:

1. If the Blazers executed a sign-and-trade for Cousins that didn't include Nurkic going back to the Pelicans, that could put Nurkic in a disadvantageous position. Cousins would come to Portland to be the starting center, which would limit Nurkic's playing time in Portland or impede his return to Portland altogether. The agency could have been concerned about limiting Nurkic's earning potential in either of these scenarios.

2. If the sign-and-trade talks did include Nurkic going to New Orleans, his agent could have seen the Pelicans as a bad fit with Anthony Davis already penciled as the team's starting center. There's the possibility that New Orleans could have moved starting power forward Nikola Mirotic to the bench and moved Davis to power forward, opening a starting position at center for Nurkic. But there's no guarantee that would happen. The uncertainty of the situation in New Orleans could have scared Nurkic's agent away.

3. A potential deal could have fallen apart without any consideration of Nurkic, as well. Any sign-and-trade requires a minimum of a three-year contract. Only the first year must be guaranteed, though, and the Blazers may have preferred to not guarantee the second or third year of the contract to minimize their risk if Cousins doesn't return to full health after his Achilles injury. Cousins' agent could have ended the discussions in that scenario, opting instead to look elsewhere. Cousins agent would have prioritized a lucrative, long-term guaranteed contract, or in the absence of that, a one-year deal that would allow Cousins to get back on the market next offseason with no strings attached in hopes of a bigger payday.

All of this is speculation. It's safe to say, considering Haynes' track record as a reporter, that the talks between the Blazers and Pelicans likely did happen. The reason they fell apart we may never know.

What is clear is that the Blazers' front office continues to try to acquire star players to join Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Last offseason, it was Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. This offseason, DeMarcus Cousins. That's probably little consolation to beleaguered Blazers fans, since the front office continues to strike out on these attempts. But at least they're trying.

If the Blazers had been able to swing a sign-and-trade for Cousins, would it have been a good fit? If Cousins was able to return to full health, his ability to pass, operate out of the post and shoot efficiently all the way out to the 3-point line, would have been a great fit in head coach Terry Stotts' offense.

Cousins' attitude issues are a valid concern, but it's worth noting that his behavior seemed to improve once he left Sacramento. In New Orleans, playing with a superstar in Anthony Davis, Cousins was rarely a negative influence.

In Portland, Cousins would have walked into a solid locker room with a coach beloved by his players and a superstar in Damian Lillard who is one of the NBA's best leaders. All of those things would have been a positive influence on Cousins.

None of that really matters, though. The talks never got past the preliminary stages, thanks to one or both of Cousins' and Nurkic's agents. And now Cousins has joined the Warriors, arguably the greatest team in the history of the NBA.

Sorry, Blazers fans.

Jared Cowley is a digital producer at KGW who writes about the Trail Blazers and other topics. You can reach him on Twitter at twitter.com/jaredcowley.

