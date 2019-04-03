Portland Trail Blazers (39-24) at Memphis Grizzlies (25-40)

Location: At FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

Time: Tuesday, 5 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Northwest (Channel 37 [SD] or 737 [HD] on Comcast/Xfinity)

Radio: Rip City Radio 620 AM

Streaming: NBA League Pass (subscription required; local games and nationally televised games are blacked out); find more streaming options (including PlayStationVue, Hulu, Apple TV, Fubo TV and more) here.

About the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are in 14th place in the Western Conference. ... Memphis is coming off a 99-95 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. ... The Grizzlies have lost six of their past eight games. ... Memphis center Jonas Valanciunas, who came to the Grizzlies in the Marc Gasol trade, is averaging 18.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 blocks in 26.6 minutes per game in his first seven games with Memphis ... The Grizzlies rank first in defensive rating since the All-Star break (101.0 points per 100 possessions) and 28th in offensive rating (103.8 points per 100 possessions). ... Memphis is 15-17 at home this season and has lost three of its past four games at the FedEx Forum.

About the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for third place in the Western Conference. ... Portland is coming off a 118-108 win against the Charlotte Hornets. ... The Blazers have won six of their past seven games. ... Portland center Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists since the All-Star break. He's also shooting 63 percent from the field and 92 percent from the free-throw line. ... The Blazers have been the best rebounding team in the NBA since the All-Star break, ranking first in offensive rebounding percentage (33.7 percent), defensive rebounding percentage (78.6 percent) and overall rebounding percentage (55.8 percent). ... Portland is 15-16 on the road this season, but has won five of its past six road games.

Injury Report

As of March 3

Grizzlies: OUT: Kyle Anderson (shoulder); DAY-TO-DAY: Mike Conley (general soreness)

Blazers: OUT: Evan Turner (left knee)

