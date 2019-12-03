Portland Trail Blazers (40-26) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (38-29)

Location: At Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

Time: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Northwest

Radio: Rip City Radio 620 AM

Streaming: Find streaming options here (including PlayStationVue, Hulu, Apple TV, Fubo TV and more); NBA League Pass (subscription required; local games and nationally televised games are blacked out).

Live updates

Click here for live updates once the game begins

About the Clippers

The Clippers are in eighth place in the Western Conference. ... The Clippers are coming off a 118-110 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder and have won four in a row. ... The Clippers have won seven of their past nine games. ... Since the All-Star break, two of the Clippers' three leading scorers come off the bench. Lou Williams leads the team in scoring since the break with 22.1 points per game and Montrezl Harrell is third at 17.6 points. ... The Clippers rank 18th in offense (108.3 points per 100 possessions), fourth in defense (105.5 points per 100), and ninth in net rating (+2.8 points per 100) since the All-Star break. ... The Clippers are 19-12 at home this season, and have won four in a row at the Staples Center.

RELATED: NBA power rankings: 'This [Blazers] team is relevant. This team feels ... different'

About the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers are in fifth place in the Western Conference. ... Portland is coming off a 127-120 win against the Phoenix Suns. ... The Blazers are 6-3 since the All-Star break, but have lost three of five. ... Jusuf Nurkic and Maurice Harkless lead the Blazers in plus-minus since the break. Nurkic, averaging 16.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in the past nine games, is +11.8 points per game. Harkless, averaging 11.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals, is +11.2. ... The Blazers rank third in offense (114.1 points per 100 possessions), 14th in defense (109.3 points per 100), and fourth in net rating (+4.9 points per 100) since the All-Star break. ... Portland is 15-7 on the road this season but have won five of their last seven away from the Moda Center.

Injury Report

The injury report will be updated

Clippers: No report submitted yet

Blazers: QUESTIONABLE: Rodney Hood (right hip), Evan Turner (left knee)

3-on-3 Blazers podcast

LISTEN: 3-on-3 Blazers: Portland ready for final playoff push

Listen to the most recent edition of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast:

Jared Cowley writes about the Trail Blazers and other topics for KGW.com. He's also the co-host of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast (listen here). You can reach him on Twitter @jaredcowley.