Portland Trail Blazers 125, Los Angeles Clippers 104

Records: Trail Blazers 41-26; LA Clippers 39-30

Location: At Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

Time: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Northwest

Radio: Rip City Radio 620 AM

Streaming: Find streaming options here (including PlayStationVue, Hulu, Apple TV, Fubo TV and more); NBA League Pass (subscription required; local games and nationally televised games are blacked out).

Box score & stats

Click here to see the box score and statistics

About the Clippers

BEFORE TUESDAY'S GAME: The Clippers are in sixth place in the Western Conference, two games behind the Trail Blazers. ... The Clippers are coming off a 140-115 win against the Boston Celtics and have won five in a row. ... The Clippers have won eight of their past 10 games. ... Since the All-Star break, two of the Clippers' three leading scorers come off the bench. Lou Williams leads the team in scoring since the break with 23.4 points per game and Montrezl Harrell is third at 17.9 points. Starting forward Danilo Gallinari is second with 22.3 points per game. ... The Clippers rank 10th in offense (111.2 points per 100 possessions), fifth in defense (105.9 points per 100), and third in net rating (+5.3 points per 100) since the All-Star break. ... The Clippers are 20-12 at home this season, and have won five in a row at the Staples Center.

RELATED: NBA power rankings: 'This [Blazers] team is relevant. This team feels ... different'

About the Trail Blazers

BEFORE TUESDAY'S GAME: The Trail Blazers are in fifth place in the Western Conference. ... Portland is coming off a 127-120 win against the Phoenix Suns. ... The Blazers are 6-3 since the All-Star break, but have lost three of their past five games. ... Jusuf Nurkic and Maurice Harkless lead the Blazers in plus-minus since the break. Nurkic, averaging 16.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in the past nine games, is +11.8 points per game. Harkless, averaging 11.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals, is +11.2. ... The Blazers rank third in offense (114.1 points per 100 possessions), 15th in defense (109.3 points per 100), and fourth in net rating (+4.9 points per 100) since the All-Star break. ... Portland is 15-7 on the road this season but have won five of their last seven away from the Moda Center.

Injury Report

The injury report will be updated

Clippers: OUT: Luc Mbah a Moute (left knee)

Blazers: OUT: Rodney Hood (right hip)

3-on-3 Blazers podcast

LISTEN: 3-on-3 Blazers: Portland ready for final playoff push

Listen to the most recent edition of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast:

Jared Cowley writes about the Trail Blazers and other topics for KGW.com. He's also the co-host of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast (listen here). You can reach him on Twitter @jaredcowley.