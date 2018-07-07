PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers had several impressive individual performances in their 93-78 win over the Utah Jazz to open Summer League play.

Guard Wade Baldwin led the way for Portland, scoring 20 points on 9 of 13 shooting.

However, he also got ejected for shoving Utah guard Grayson Allen’s face during a skirmish in the final minutes of the game.

Saturday was also the first opportunity for Blazers fans to see rookies Gary Trent Jr. and Anfernee Simons. Trent Jr. was Portland’s second-leading scorer, finishing with 16 points and connecting on all nine of his free-throw attempts. Simons showed flashes of his offensive explosiveness, scoring 11 points on 4 of 6 shooting.

Caleb Swanigan, one of last year’s draft picks, had a solid debut to start this year's Summer League. He notched a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Swanigan was named All-NBA Summer League First Team last year.

Zach Collins, whose role on the team grew during his rookie season, struggled on Saturday. Collins scored just five points on 2 of 12 shooting in 28 minutes. Collins suffered a broken nose during practice earlier this week and was sporting a mask during Saturday’s game.

The Blazers will face the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

