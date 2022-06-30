Anfernee Simons agrees to re-sign with Trail Blazers for 4 years, $100M: Report

Simons broke out last season in his fourth year in the NBA, averaging career highs in points (17.3), assists (3.9), rebounds (2.6) and minutes (29.5).

PORTLAND, Ore. — Shooting guard Anfernee Simons has agreed to re-sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a four-year deal worth $100 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Last season, Simons averaged career highs in points (17.3), assists (3.9), rebounds (2.6) and minutes (29.5). But Simons really broke out when he was thrust into the starting lineup after Damian Lillard decided to have abdominal surgery. After Jan. 3, Simons averaged 23.4 points, 5.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 35.4 minutes per game.

Despite a big increase in minutes and usage, Simons' efficiency didn't drop; in fact, it improved. Simons shot 45.6% from the field, 86.6% from the free-throw line and 42.3% on more than 10 3-point attempts per game after Jan. 3.

Simons' emergence surely played a role in the Blazers' decision to trade starting shooting guard CJ McCollum at the trade deadline. Now Simons projects as the starter in the backcourt next to Damian Lillard for the foreseeable future.

The Blazers drafted Simons with the 24th overall selection in the 2018 NBA draft out of IMG Academy in Florida. Simons didn't play much his rookie season, averaging just 7.1 minutes in 20 games. But in the final game of the regular season, when Portland rested all of its regular players against the Sacramento Kings, Simons showed what he was capable of, finishing with 37 points, nine assists and six rebounds in 48 minutes, while hitting 7 of 11 3-point attempts.

Over the next two seasons, Simons was an effective reserve, averaging 8.1 points in 19.1 minutes per game while shooting 38.4% from the 3-point line. He was inconsistent but showed flashes of his potential, like a 26-point game with six 3-pointers against the Thunder in October 2021 or a 27-point performance with seven 3s later that season against the Pacers.