Just how good can Anfernee Simons be?

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's the latest Special Delivery Mailbag from Locked On Blazers! It's time to answer your questions about appreciating the Portland Trail Blazers during an extended, ugly losing stretch; whether the Seahawks trading Russell Wilson means anything for the Trail Blazers; and Anfernee Simons taking on the Manu Ginobili sixth-man role.

Plus, whether the Blazers should have worked to keep the Pelicans out of the play-in round themselves and what Simons' ceiling and floor might look like.

The episode closes with some fun questions, like how many members of the 2013-14 Blazers could return to Portland next season and how badly the 2018 Summer League champs would beat the current iteration of the Trail Blazers.

