x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Blazers

What's Anfernee Simons' peak? How to appreciate the tanking Blazers? | Locked On Blazers Mailbag!

Just how good can Anfernee Simons be?
Credit: Aaron Gash, Associated Press
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's the latest Special Delivery Mailbag from Locked On Blazers! It's time to answer your questions about appreciating the Portland Trail Blazers during an extended, ugly losing stretch; whether the Seahawks trading Russell Wilson means anything for the Trail Blazers; and Anfernee Simons taking on the Manu Ginobili sixth-man role.

Plus, whether the Blazers should have worked to keep the Pelicans out of the play-in round themselves and what Simons' ceiling and floor might look like.

The episode closes with some fun questions, like how many members of the 2013-14 Blazers could return to Portland next season and how badly the 2018 Summer League champs would beat the current iteration of the Trail Blazers.

WATCH: Locked on Blazers podcast

LISTEN: Locked on Blazers podcast

About Locked On Blazers

Mike Richman has covered the Portland Trail Blazers in various capacities since 2014 as a beat writer for The Oregonian, a reporter at NBC Sports Northwest and now in the form of the only daily Trail Blazers podcast, Locked On Blazers. The Pass First Point Guard will get you closer to the team with reports from inside the Moda Center and by unpacking the statistics to know and about your favorite team. You will also find regular guests and can get your questions answered with weekly mailbag shows.

If you would like to participate in the weekly mailbag show, submit your questions to @mikegrich on Twitter or email lockedonblazerspod@gmail.com.

Locked On Blazers is the best way to stay up to date on the latest happenings in the Portland basketball world. It’s available wherever you get podcasts and on YouTube with new shows every weekday.

RELATED: Projecting this season's remaining wins for the Trail Blazers | Locked on Blazers podcast

RELATED: Blazers' draft position and the surging Pelicans, plus Dame's supermax. Worried or not worried?

In Other News

Blazers fans react to CJ McCollum being traded