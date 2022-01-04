Day after grandfather's death, Anfernee Simons has career night in win over Hawks | Locked on Blazers podcast

Simons' maternal grandfather passed away on Sunday night and the Blazers guard dedicated this career night to his grandfather after the game.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Anfernee Simons had the best game of his career on Monday night, finishing with 43 points and seven assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 136-131 win over the Atlanta Hawks at the Moda Center. Simons' set a career-high for scoring and became the youngest Blazers player ever to score at least 40 points in a game.

It was a special night and it came on the heels of a family tragedy. Simons' maternal grandfather passed away on Sunday night and the Blazers guard dedicated this career night to his grandfather after the game. Simons also spoke at length about his relationship with his grandfather and how basketball can be cathartic for athletes dealing with loss.

