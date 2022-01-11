Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers stun Brooklyn Nets | Locked on Blazers podcast

Simons didn't shoot well but had the best floor game of his career in guiding the Blazers to a stunning upset win over Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and the Nets.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Anfernee Simons scored 23 points and dished out a career-best 11 assists to lead the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers to a 114-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Simons didn't shoot well but had the best floor game of his career in guiding the Blazers to a stunning upset win over Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and the Nets, who came into the game 14-3 on the road.

Without Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum or Norman Powell in the lineup, Simons got help from Robert Covington (21 points) and Ben McLemore (17 points) to hold off a late charge and give Portland its third win in the last five games.

Did someone say tanking? This was the most entertaining win, unexpected win of the season.

