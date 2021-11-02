x
Seth Curry's 23 helps short-handed 76ers over Trail Blazers, 113-103

Norman Powell led the Trail Blazers with 22 points, while Damian Lillard had 20 points and 10 assists and C.J. McCollum also had 20 points.
Credit: AP Photo/Matt Slocum
Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, right, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Seth Curry had 23 points to lead the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers to a 113-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

The 76ers played without leading scorers Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. Embiid, the four-time All-Star, missed his first game of the season as Philadelphia played the first of three games in four nights. Philadelphia also lost Danny Green in the third quarter due to hamstring tightness.

