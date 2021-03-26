5 things to know about Norman Powell, the newest Portland Trail Blazer

Powell can play either position, but during his breakout season this year, he’s been more impactful at small forward than at shooting guard. According to Cleaning the Glass, Powell has played 52% of his minutes at small forward and 45% at shooting guard. When he’s the shooting guard on the court, the Raptors are actually 4.5 points worse than when he’s on the bench. But in the minutes he’s played small forward, Toronto was 3.5 points better with him on the court. Prior to this season, he’s played shooting guard more than small forward with the Raptors, but he has swung between the two positions with a little more success at small forward. In four of his first six seasons, the Raptors have been better with Powell at small forward than at shooting guard. This season, Toronto was eight points better with Powell at small forward than at shooting guard, in 2017-18, they were 9.4 points better, in 2016-17 they were 7.5 points better and in 2015-16, they were 17.2 points better. In 2018-19, the Raptors were 2.7 points better with Powell at shooting guard than small forward. The biggest outlier was last season, when Toronto was 14.9 points better with Powell at shooting guard than small forward. What does it all mean? It means Powell can play minutes at small forward and has the potential to thrive at that position for the Blazers.