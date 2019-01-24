PORTLAND, Ore. — The Trail Blazers have won nine of 13, occupy fourth place in the West, and are making national headlines with entertaining trash-talk battles with Russell Westbrook.

But somehow, the biggest story in Portland right now is Carmelo Anthony.

That's right. It's the summer of 2017 all over again.

During this week's podcast, Orlando, Nate and Jared debate whether Carmelo Anthony will don a Portland uniform in the near future, pick their Western Conference All-Star rosters, and make predictions for Portland's next three games.

1. This again? A year and a half after the possibility of Carmelo Anthony joining the Blazers captured Portland's imagination, the 34-year-old forward is being mentioned again in connection with the Blazers. First, Tracy McGrady said he'd be a "great fit" next to Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

Then, Las Vegas gave Portland the second-best odds to be Melo's next team.

Heck, even Blazers forward Evan Turner responded to a tweet from rapper Lil B blessing Carmelo and the Blazers with the exclamation, "BRIGHTER DAYS ARE AHEAD!!" Turner has not clarified if he was responding to the blessing from The BasedGod or the Carmelo Anthony mention, or both.

So, here we go again. First, do you think Anthony will end up on the Blazers' roster this season? And second, do you side with McGrady? Would Melo be a "great fit" with the Blazers?

Nate: It’s déjà vu. My answer to the first question is the same as going into last season. No, I don’t think he’ll end up on Portland’s roster. But my answer to the second question is different. A year and a half ago, I thought Carmelo would be a great fit with Lillard, McCollum and Nurkic. I thought Carmelo was ready to take on a supporting role if it meant competing for an NBA championship. He has shown no interest, now on two different teams, in accepting that role. He was a detriment to Oklahoma City in the playoffs last year against the Jazz and couldn’t fit in with the Rockets for longer than a month. Lillard recently talked with Jason Quick of The Athletic of the Blazers’ team chemistry and how it’s the one advantage the Blazers have over top teams in the Western Conference who are more talented. If Lillard feels that way, then only a move that undoubtedly improves the team’s talent should made. At this point in his career, Anthony doesn’t do that.

Jared: When I saw Tracy McGrady's comments, I wasn't worried. McGrady is just speculating, I thought. No big deal. When I saw Bovada's odds, I wasn't worried. First of all, the Blazers are a DISTANT second on that list. And more than that, Portland makes sense as a bet. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum did recruit Anthony pretty hard two summers ago, after all. People still remember that. But when I saw Turner's tweet, it made me worry a little bit. Maybe, as my colleague Max Barr believes, Turner was responding only to The BasedGod blessing the Blazers. That would be good. But Turner has spoken glowingly about Anthony and the Blazers before. So, I don't know. What I do know is that I believe Anthony would be a "great fit" with the Blazers. Though he could theoretically provide some scoring punch to the reserve unit, there's much more that concerns me. First, Anthony's defense is atrocious. Second, Anthony's scoring punch would be an inefficient jab. He barely cracked 40 percent from the field last season with the Thunder, and in 10 games with the Rockets this season, he shot 41 percent from the field and 33 percent from the 3-point line. Not great. Will Anthony end up on the Blazers? I don't think so. Crazier things have happened, but I trust (hope?) Portland's front office will avoid him.

Orlando: He’s baaaaaack! A year and a half later and here we are again. It’s more realistic now than it ever has been that Carmelo Anthony could end up in PDX. It likely won’t cost the Blazers much to make it happen, but I don’t think he’s coming to Portland. Offensively, the Blazers would love to have another threat, take pressure off Lillard and McCollum and get a steady 15 points per game from him. I got a few comments from people saying he’s toxic, but I’m not buying that. Most NBA reporters say Melo was a good teammate and there weren’t problems in the locker room. I actually think having a little more star power could help allure other free agents in the future. I just don’t think he puts the Blazers in a better position. He’s been notoriously bad on defense and that’s a concern. I think there are other players out there that would be a better fit for Portland. Three-and-D at the wing is what Portland needs more of.

RELATED: Blazers trade targets: Looking for a wing upgrade

2. Let's talk All-Stars. The starters for both conferences will be announced tonight and the reserves will be announced on January 31. The All-Star draft will be February 7, the day of the trade deadline. Let's focus only on the Western Conference. Who are your five All-Star starters? Who are your reserves? And how much consideration did you give Jusuf Nurkic?

Jared: My starters are Steph Curry, James Harden, Paul George, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic. George and Durant get the starting nods over LeBron James and Anthony Davis because James has missed 14 games and because Davis, for all of his incredible talent and stats, is the star of a team that's currently four games under .500. There is no valid excuse for a team led by Davis to be a sub-.500 squad. My reserve locks are James, Davis, Damian Lillard, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. That leaves two spots from a list of 16 remaining players having All-Star caliber seasons. My final two spots go to Russell Westbrook and LaMarcus Aldridge. I really did consider Jusuf Nurkic for the final spot. He ranks 12th overall in real plus-minus and third overall in defensive real plus-minus. He ranks 21st overall in PER. The data was there to give him the last spot. I chose Aldridge because the Spurs deserve a representative. I also snubbed Nurkic because he doesn't play enough. He still averages just 27 minutes per game. To be an All-Star, you should be the kind of player your coach can't take off the court. Nurkic is close, but not quite there. Maybe next season.

Here's my list of snubs, in no particular order: Klay Thompson; Draymond Green; Jamal Murray; Steven Adams; Jusuf Nurkic; DeMar DeRozan; Donovan Mitchell; Danilo Gallinari; Tobias Harris; DeAaron Fox; Jrue Holiday; Luka Doncic; Marc Gasol; Mike Conley; Clint Capela (injured); and Devin Booker.

Orlando: In the West, my starting 5 is James Harden, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic. My reserves are LeBron James, Paul George, Damian Lillard, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, Russell Westbrook, Luka Doncic. Jusuf Nurkic has been on a tear lately and deserves consideration, but there were still a lot of players I put in front of him on the reserves like LaMarcus Aldridge, Klay Thompson and Jamal Murray.

Nate: The five starters must be three frontcourt players and two backcourt players. With that in mind, my starters are Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Paul George, Stephen Curry and James Harden. Sorry Blazers fans, I don’t have Lillard as a starter. It’s hard to put anyone ahead of Curry and Harden with the seasons they’ve had so far. I do have Lillard as a reserve, though. He’s with LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Luka Doncic and Russell Westbrook. Doncic and Westbrook were my last two picks. Doncic may not have true All-Star numbers, but he’s been an electrifying rookie, and I want to see him in a game featuring the best players. Westbrook has struggled shooting this year, but he’s still averaging a triple-double. So, sorry LaMarcus Aldridge and Donovan Mitchell, the two other players I strongly considered but left out. I didn’t give Nurkic much consideration. The Western Conference is deep in talent and while Nurkic has been great since the beginning of December, he didn’t play like an All-Star the first month and a half of the season. If he continues his recent strong play, he’ll be in the running next season.

3. The Blazers play three games between now and the next time we meet: tonight at the Suns, Saturday vs. the Hawks, and Wednesday vs. the Jazz. Which games do the Blazers win and which do they lose?

Orlando: This feels like a good week for the Blazers. They should roll through the last-place Suns and should beat the Hawks. After winning at Utah on Monday, I feel much more confident they can beat the Jazz at home. The Blazers have been a much better team at the Moda Center and I think that will be enough to squeak past them. Blazers go 3-0 this week.

Nate: Not shockingly, I’m going to pick the Blazers to beat the Suns and Hawks for obvious reasons. The big game over the next week is the final matchup against division-rival Utah. The Blazers bounced back nicely this past week to beat Utah, after being blown out in the previous two matchups. Despite the recent victory and the upcoming game being at home, I’m going to pick the Jazz to defeat Portland. Utah is still playing well and bounced back from the Blazers loss to beat Denver. Utah controlled the first half before Portland took over in the second half, in large part because of Nurkic getting the better of Gobert. That’s a tall task for Nurkic to do again. Utah wins a fun, close game. Blazers go 2-1 on the week.

Jared: Portland has taken care of bad teams this season, so let's give them the wins at Phoenix and at home against the Hawks. That leaves the Jazz. This game is one of the most important of the season because it determines a tie-breaker and there's a good chance that could come into play at the end of the season. The Jazz lead the season series 2-1 so far. I know the first two games weren't close, but the Blazers showed me something with their win at Utah on Monday. I trust the Blazers at home. The Blazers go 3-0.

SEASON PREDICTION RECORDS

Nate: 26-20

26-20 Orlando: 26-20

26-20 Jared: 25-21

WATCH: 3-on-3 Blazers: Carmelo? Really?

