PORTLAND, Ore. — The Trail Blazers enter the All-Star break on a high after beating the defending champs and signing a quality big man to shore up their bench, all in the same day.

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that 26-year-old center Enes Kanter had agreed to sign with the Trail Blazers, choosing Portland over a list of high-profile teams competing for his services, including the Lakers, Rockets, Celtics and Nets.

Then on Wednesday night, the Blazers beat the defending champion Golden State Warriors 129-107 in their final game before the All-Star break. It was perhaps Portland's most entertaining game of the season and gave the team some much-needed momentum going into the week-long break.

Before the win against the Warriors, the Blazers (34-23) had lost two in a row and three of four. Wednesday's victory put them 11 games over .500 and in sole possession of fourth place in the West.

"It's really important when you can collect yourself and come home against the best team in the league right now, and just get it done," Lillard said after the win against the Warriors. "I thought that said a lot about our team, our growth."

1. A game as entertaining as the Blazers' 129-107 win against the Warriors deserves its own 3-on-3 Blazers question. What was your top takeaway from Portland's big win heading into the All-Star break?

Orlando: This was important for the Blazers to head into the All-Star break on a winning note, instead of a three-game losing streak. Last year at this time, the Blazers beat the Warriors in their final game before the All-Star break and that was the start of a 13-game win streak. Wins like these matter from a confidence perspective, especially with a seven-game road trip awaiting. That’s big picture. In terms of the game itself, it had to be the play of Zach Collins. He proved you don’t have to score a lot of points to impact a game. He was getting beat up, a non-factor and his chase-down block was a game changer. Mixing it up with the Warriors elevated the intensity of the game, he got under the skin of some of the Warriors and it brought the home crowd alive. He got a massive ovation inside the Moda Center. Collins didn’t make a shot — all four of his points coming from the free-throw line, but without him, there’s no way Portland wins by 22 points.

Nate: It was important for the Blazers to bounce back and get a win and avoid heading into the All-Star break and a 7-game road trip on a 3-game losing streak. With that said, I didn’t take away much else from the win. The Warriors weren’t at full strength and the Blazers were at home, where they are a different team. Big picture for the season, any win for the Blazers is going to be important down the stretch for seeding purposes. It’s obvious the Blazers need home-court advantage heading into the postseason, and this win will help Portland in its quest to get a top-4 seed. But beyond that, the Blazers have shown over the past two seasons they can beat the Warriors in the regular season. But they won’t be able to in the postseason and this win had very little impact with how I view this team. This is what the Blazers do. We’ll see how they handle the 7-game road trip.

Jared: It was interesting to see a few players in jeopardy of losing playing time after the addition of Rodney Hood and now Enes Kanter played some of their best basketball in weeks. Zach Collins' stat line of four points, five rebounds and three blocks in 22 minutes doesn't look that impressive, but his defensive impact on the game was massive. His blocked shots and aggressive demeanor got in the heads of the Warriors. His plus-minus in the game was +21. Maurice Harkless played an effective 20 minutes, totaling 10 points, five rebounds and a block. He even made a 3-pointer. And Seth Curry took advantage of some extra playing time, ending up with 11 points, three rebounds and two assists, while putting up a team-best +28 in plus-minus. It remains to be seen how much those players will play if Blazers coach Terry Stotts decides to shorten his rotation after the All-Star break, but they definitely made his decision more difficult with their play Wednesday.

2. How much will the addition of Enes Kanter help the Blazers during the remainder of the regular season and in the playoffs?

Nate: The addition of Kanter is similar to the addition of Hood. It doesn’t convince me the Blazers will advance in the playoffs, but they’re undeniably better with him on the roster. He has his deficiencies on defense, which may be exposed in the postseason, but he is an upgrade from the production the Blazers have been getting at the backup center position. Offensively, he brings a lot of what the Blazers lose when Nurkic is on the bench. I think the addition of Kanter also gives the Blazers a clear, albeit small, 9-man rotation. If I was Stotts, I would move Hood into the starting lineup with Nurkic, Aminu, McCollum, and Lillard. That would give the Blazers a respected shooting threat alongside Lillard and McCollum. I would then have Kanter, Layman, Turner and Curry be my consistent players off the bench. Then, Collins, Harkless and Leonard are available if a favorable matchup presents itself. The Blazers lacked offensive firepower coming off the bench before the trade deadline. With the emergence of Layman, and the addition of Hood and Kanter, Portland has addressed that need.

Jared: Here's the scouting report on Kanter: Good scorer, great rebounder, bad defender. There's no sugar-coating his defense, but he'll mostly be taking minutes away from Meyers Leonard, who is also a poor defender. Leonard's career defensive rating is 109, while Kanter's is 108. Where Kanter will really help is on offense. He's arguably the NBA's best offensive rebounder, having led the league in offensive rebounding percentage two of the past four seasons. He'll extend offensive possessions for the Blazers the way Ed Davis did last season. He also gives the Blazers something they lack in the second unit: an efficient, high-volume low-post scorer. Kanter shoots 65 percent in the restricted area on seven attempts per game. Compare that to Leonard and Zach Collins, who shoot efficiently at the rim (71.8 percent and 63.8 percent, respectively) but combine for just 3.8 attempts per game. Both can dunk if they're open but neither are low-post threats. In the regular season, Kanter will help the Blazers' second unit, which has struggled with scoring and offensive rebounding this season (Portland's bench ranks 19th in both categories). And in the playoffs, he'll give the Blazers another offensive threat to make defenses pay if they try to blitz and trap Damian Lillard and McCollum. Neil Olshey deserves a lot of credit for this signing.

Orlando: Enes Kanter was averaging 14 points and 10 rebounds per game this season with the Knicks. If he comes anywhere near that production, he’s going to help the Blazers when it matters most. Terry Stotts called him a bonafide player in this league who can score and get rebounds in a short period of time. That gives Portland another threat coming off the bench, he adds some significant depth to the roster and Jusuf Nurkic should benefit from it as well, in the form of rest. A fresh Nurkic bodes well as the Blazers make a push towards the playoffs. Ultimately, I believe Kanter makes the Blazers a better team, even with his recent struggles on defense. Stotts says he’ll be the backup 5, but I’m curious what the rotation looks like, who loses minutes and if there’s a chance we see both bigs on the floor together.

3. The Blazers don't play again until next Thursday. So, this week's prediction section is about the All-Star festivities. Who will win the 3-point shootout (Damian Lillard and Seth Curry are both competing) on Saturday? And how many points will Lillard score in the All-Star game on Sunday?

Jared: I'm going to pick Seth Curry to win the 3-point shootout. I was going to pick his brother to win it, but when Seth torched Steph on this dribble-drive in Wednesday night's game, it inspired me to go with little brother instead.

I think Seth wants it more than anyone else in this contest, and I think his practice habits have prepared him to excel in a competition like this. Jason Quick of The Athletic wrote about Curry competing against his brother and former NBA sharpshooter Anthony Morrow in summertime 3-point shootouts. Morrow told Quick that "it wasn't unusual for the winner to go 27 or 28 rounds without missing" and that one time, he and Seth "reached 60 consecutive 3-pointers before there was a miss." Seth Curry is ready to win this thing in front of his brother, his dad and his hometown. In the game on Sunday, I expect Lillard, who never lacks motivation to prove himself among the NBA elite, to come out gunning. He took 14 shots and scored 21 points in 21 minutes last season. I don't think Lillard will match or exceed his production from last season, but I think he'll put up some points, scoring 19 points in a Team LeBron victory.

Orlando: Oddsmakers at FanDuel are giving Stephen Curry the best chance to win the 3-point contest. The defending champ, Devin Booker is next on the list. I think the Blazers' Seth Curry is going to do well, just based on him sporting the best 3-point shooting percentage, but I’m taking Buddy Hield. It’ll be fun to watch a couple Blazers and the Curry brothers, but I’m also looking forward to seeing Dirk Nowitzki out there and wouldn’t be mad if he won it. I expect Damian Lillard to play well, last year he scored 21 points in 21 minutes and looked like he might get MVP consideration. I’ll say Dame finishes with 15 points.

Nate: Is it just me or does the 3-point shootout seem much more compelling this year than the slam dunk contest? Lots of good shooters to choose from this year, but I’m going to go with Devin Booker to defend his title. If Booker was in the Eastern Conference, he’d be a perennial All-Star. But he’s on the worst team in the Western Conference, so he’s yet to be named an All-Star in his career. I think he’s going to want to prove, again, that he belongs on the All-Star stage, so I’m going to pick Booker. Lillard has scored 9, 11 and 21 points in his three previous All-Star appearances. Despite that upward trend, I’m going to say Lillard scores 14 points this time. Last season, after not being named an All-Star for two years, I think Lillard went into the All-Star game with a chip on his shoulder and something to prove. This time, I don’t think he’s placing as much importance on his performance in the game.

