PORTLAND, Ore. — The NBA offseason officially tips off Thursday night with the NBA draft. The Portland Trail Blazers have the 24th overall selection in the first round. Will they use the pick or trade it?

This week's questions focus on what the Blazers should do if they keep their pick, what they should do if they trade it, and what to expect this offseason.

1. If the Blazers keep their pick at No. 24 and draft a player, what should they look for in their selection?

Nate: There were a lot of issues that plagued the Blazers in the playoff series against the Pelicans, but I think they were really hurt by the lack of capable shooters around Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. That would be the issue I would look at addressing in the draft. The good news for the Blazers is that it’s expected to be a draft deep in talent on the wing. Players like Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Okogie, Aaron Holiday, Anfernee Simons and Jacob Evans fit that mold. They were excellent 3-point shooters at the levels they played at last year. On the Blazers roster, those players may be able to step in and have an impact immediately on this roster. I’m not interested in players who will be projects and won’t be ready to contribute right away.

Orlando: The Blazers have made it clear what they’re looking for in a potential draft pick and I agree with it. “Three and D” is at a premium and most of the attendees at Blazers workouts have fit that description. If they stay with the 24th pick, a consistent shooter who can defend has to be at the top of the wishlist. That was a problem for the Blazers during their early exit in the playoffs.

Jared: Players like Cincinnati's Jacob Evans, Creighton's Khryi Thomas, Georgia Tech's Josh Okogie, Tulane's Melvin Frazier and Ohio State's Keita Bates-Diop, all of whom worked out for the Blazers, check off boxes for Portland as all project to be solid defenders and good 3-point shooters in the NBA. The most intriguing prospect may be Anfernee Simons, the only player to work out for Portland twice. In September 2017, Simons decommitted to Louisville after the school became embroiled in scandal. Instead of choosing a different college, he enrolled at the prestigious IMG Academy. ESPN ranked him as the ninth-best high school basketball player in the country for the 2018 recruiting class. The Blazers could take a chance on Simons' potential and possibly get a Top-10 talent late in the first round. In the previous four years, the ninth-ranked players in the country were Jaren Jackson (2017), expected to be a Top-10 pick in this draft; Malik Monk (2016); Caleb Swanigan (2015) and Karl-Anthony Towns (2014). That's not bad company. Simons could be worth the risk.

2. If the Blazers trade their pick, what should they be looking for in their trade return?

Orlando: This seems like a real possibility for the Blazers. Neil Olshey has said he wants someone who can make a difference come April and taking a rookie at No. 24 is unlikely to generate that type of player in his first season. It also seems like a hard sell to convince Damian Lillard — who’s entering his prime — that the Blazers need to add another rookie to one of the youngest rosters in the league. If things fall into place, Olshey acquires a veteran capable of playing as a starter. This is going to take some creativity, risk and willingness to give up assets to make it happen. The allure of the 24th pick won’t be enough, but it could be part of a deal that helps make Portland relevant in the West, sooner rather than later.

Jared: I do think the Blazers will end up trading the pick. Neil Olshey has mentioned several times this offseason that Portland will be more aggressive in the offseason looking for players who can perform well in the playoffs. He also said that the Blazers were too conservative during the last trade deadline and offseason, especially when it came to their draft picks and the use of their trade exceptions. Read the tea leaves and it seems likely that Olshey will try to turn this draft pick into a player who can contribute right now. It's hard to peg how much value the 24th pick has right now. But if the Blazers are able to combine this pick and another asset or two into a veteran player who can either start or play major minutes off the bench, I think Olshey will pull the trigger immediately. We all know Portland's weaknesses. They need more shooting. They need more playmakers. And they can always use more defense. Finding veterans who fill those needs and are available is a tough task. Teams aren't lining up to give those players away. If Portland doesn't make a trade, I don't think it will be for lack of trying.

Nate: The Blazers are in win now mode, more so than ever since LaMarcus Aldridge left town. So in a utopia Blazers world, it would be great if they could somehow move the pick for a veteran player who they know can contribute now. But that’s not going to happen. Salary relief is always an option. If someone can be tempted into taking one of the Blazers’ bad contracts when it’s attached to the first-round pick, Olshey has to consider it. But that’s also not likely. With that said, if the Blazers trade the pick, it’s most likely to trade back and add another pick. If multiple wing players the Blazers like are available at No. 24, it makes sense to trade a few spots back, where they could still get one of the players they covet, and then add a second-round pick. Throw two darts at the board instead of one, in a sense.

3. Looking past the draft, what should the Blazers' focus be the rest of the offseason?

Jared: I believe the Blazers' front office will be aggressive this offseason. It's just a hunch, based on Olshey's comments since the end of the playoffs. He doesn't usually show his hand and he usually doesn't admit mistakes. But he has done both of those things this offseason. He said the Blazers will target playoff-caliber players this offseason and he admitted Portland has been too conservative in the way they've built this roster over the past year. The adverse of that would be to be more aggressive. I think he'll use every asset he has — draft picks, trade exceptions, current players — to try and build the roster. I also think it means that Olshey might listen to trade offers for CJ McCollum this offseason, which is something I don't think he was willing to do in the past. I don't think he'll actively shop the Blazers' second-best player. Nor do I think he'll trade McCollum for a lateral move or worse. Trading McCollum isn't about blowing up the roster. It would be about building a better roster. If McCollum can return a star or superstar player who fits the Blazers' needs, it should at least be worthy of consideration.

Nate: Again, the biggest priority for the Blazers should be to find shooters to surround Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. That fatal flaw in roster construction was highlighted when they were swept by the Pelicans. Teams have shown in a seven-game series they can come up with a game plan to bottle up those two scorers. They need help from shooters who are respected league-wide. It’s going to be tough for the Blazers to make significant additions given their salary cap situation. Fortunately, they have a $13 million trade exception that may come into play. Olshey has talked about being more aggressive this offseason so I would be surprised if the Blazers aren’t active on the trade and free agent market trying to upgrade this roster.

Orlando: The Blazers have three ways to improve the roster: the draft, free agency or trade. We’ve witnessed what happens in Portland during free agency — nothing. That means a trade is your last option after the draft. This is one of the best times for the Blazers to strike. After that, there are decisions to make with a handful of players on the team with expiring contracts. Ed Davis and Jusuf Nurkic will be the topic of discussion.

