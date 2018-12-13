Another uninspiring week is in the books.

After Portland's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, the Trail Blazers (15-13) have lost 10 of their past 15 games. If the postseason began today, Portland would not be a playoff team.

Over the past 15 games, Portland ranks 23rd in offense, 26th in defense, and 25th in net rating. Simply put, the Blazers are one of the worst teams in the NBA right now.

It's time to check in on the Blazers with another edition of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast.

LISTEN: 3-on-3 Blazers podcast: Is Portland a playoff team?

Listen to the most recent edition of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast:

This week, we discuss whether Portland is a playoff team, what has happened to the bench and Blazers role players, and make predictions for the next three games.

1. We are now one-third of the way through the NBA season and Portland is 15-13 and sits in ninth place in the Western Conference. Do you see the Blazers as a playoff team?

Nate: Nope. The Western Conference is even more jam-packed this year than it was last year. Right now, Portland sits in ninth place. While there are three teams in front of them who I believe could fall behind the Blazers by the end of the season (Memphis, Dallas and Sacramento), there are teams currently behind the Blazers who I think will end up with a better record (Houston, New Orleans, Utah). The Blazers have yet to show they can beat competitive teams on the road, or show that the supporting players who were supposed to develop and be difference-makers this season can provide consistent performances alongside Lillard, McCollum and Nurkic. The Blazers are better than the 5-10 record they’ve posted over the last 15 games but right now I would not pick them to make the postseason. If I had to pick eight teams, it would be: Warriors, Lakers, Nuggets, Thunder, Pelicans, Rockets, Clippers, Jazz.

Jared: I'm a prisoner of the moment, as evidenced by how wild and varied my projections for this team have been over the past year. After the playoff sweep, I said the Blazers should consider major changes. After the draft and free agency, I said the Blazers would be better this season because of internal development. During Portland's 10-3 start, I said the Blazers' strong start appeared "sustainable." Today? I'm questioning whether Portland will emerge as a playoff team in this crazy conference. A couple negative indicators for the Blazers is their road record and point differential. Portland is 5-9 on the road, which projects to a 15-26 record away from home. Last season, every playoff team in the West had a better road record than that except for the Spurs, who squeaked into the playoffs by one game and won 33 of 41 games at home. Portland's point differential, for the season, is +1.2. Last season in the West, every playoff team had a better net rating than that. The schedule does ease up after this month, and I've learned never to count out a team led by Damian Lillard, at least during the regular season. But right now, it doesn't look good for the Blazers.

Orlando: It wasn’t the Blazers' offense disappearing in crunch time, it wasn’t another lackluster performance from the bench or even Nurkic’s worst game as a Blazer that stuck with me after their latest loss. It was realizing the Blazers had fallen into ninth place in the West and were looking up at the Sacramento Kings. They’re in trouble right now. A third of the season in the books, sporting a 15-13 record, riding a wave of highs and lows — this is the 2018 Portland Trail Blazers. Groundhog Day? Insanity? Call it what you want, Rip City, but you’ve seen it before. With these guys, they always figure it out and find a way into the playoffs. I think they get in. Just like last season and the year before that. They’re about to enter a brutal schedule, where it’s likely to get worse before it gets better, so brace yourselves. The West is crazy tight. Three games separates first place from eighth, and I’m guessing the race stays that way throughout the season for the middle of the pack. Barring changes to the team, Blazers fans, you’re on the same ride you’ve taken for years now.

2. During the Blazers’ red-hot 10-3 start, Portland had consistent contributions from its bench and supporting players. But their impact has dwindled as the season has gone on. Why do you think that is? Can they re-create their season-opening magic?

Jared: The bench is the Blazers' biggest weakness right now. The starting lineup is fine. Portland's current starting lineup is outscoring teams by 15 points per 100 possessions. But the bench, since its hot start, has been terrible. When the reserves began the season playing so well, everyone was playing much better than their career norms. Now we've seen a regression to the mean. The Blazers don't have an impact player coming off their bench. Evan Turner has been better this season, but his outside shot is still a glaring weakness in this offense. Zach Collins may be an impact player someday, but right now he's an inconsistent 21-year-old who gets down on himself too easily and fouls too much. Nik Stauskas is a streaky shooter who can't play defense. Seth Curry is scuffling after a year away from the game. Meyers Leonard can stick the outside shot, but he's tentative and far too often out of position. Jake Layman plays hard but does little to impact the game most nights. This is a low-impact bench because it's full of low-impact players. That won't change unless the personnel changes.

Orlando: Consistency is usually what separates players in this league. The tape is out. It’s going to be a little tougher for some of these guys to get the same looks they were getting during their hot start. The bench is a reflection of the Blazers' success. Typically, when they play well, the team wins. For each player, it’s a different challenge. Seth Curry has played himself out of the rotation for the time being. Nik Stauskas was brought here to knock down 3s, but he’s hit only two in the past five games. Zach Collins’ offensive production has dwindled. In October, he averaged 11 points and nearly five rebounds per game. In December, he’s down to an average of four points and three boards. There’s not one solution that can get these guys out of a funk, but they’ve proven they can play at a high level. Confidence is key for these guys right now.

Nate: I don’t think the bench was as good as we were led to believe at the beginning of the season. Most of our preconceived notions about the bench have played out to be true so far. Going into the season, we said Evan Turner is a misfit on this roster, although his new role may better fit his skills. Zach Collins has talent but is still young and has a lot to learn. Asking him to fill Ed Davis’ shoes is a tall order. The other big men to fill Davis’ role, Leonard and Swanigan, have not proven to be consistent performers. And there were big question marks with the other guards: Curry was coming off injury and Stauskas has never proven himself. Combine all that with an unengaged Maurice Harkless, and unfortunately for the Blazers, as the season has gone on, all those preseason concerns have come to fruition. Can they recreate that season-opening magic? No. But if Stauskas or Curry starts making shots, and Collins becomes a defensive force again, they can help the Blazers win games unlike the unit that isn’t even scoring 20 points a game.

3. The Blazers play three times before we meet again next week. They host the Toronto Raptors (23-7) on Friday, visit the Los Angeles Clippers (17-10) on Monday, and play Memphis (16-11) again on Wednesday, this time at Moda Center. Which games do they win? Which do they lose?

Orlando: I just saw the Raptors beat the Warriors in Golden State by 20 without Kawhi. That’s enough to pick Toronto at the Moda Center. The Blazers beat the Clippers in Rip City about three weeks ago. I think this is a winnable game for Portland, but games on the road have not gone well. Portland is 5-9 on the road this season and LA will have a day off before facing Portland. I’ll take the Clippers. The Blazers end the week on a high note by beating the Grizzlies. Portland is a different team at home, it’s hard to win here. It’s a 1-2 kind of week.

Nate: Here we go! The tough stretch everyone has been talking about for weeks is here. And I don’t see this next week going well. The Raptors continue to play like they are the best team in the NBA right now. I expect them to come into Portland and get a win. The Blazers have lost six road games in a row and have not looked good in any of them. So, until they win a road game, I’m going to continue to pick them to lose. Clippers beat Portland. And as tempting as it is to pick a winless week, I think the Blazers will beat Memphis at home. Portland goes 1-2 and the frustration for Blazers fans continues to build.

Jared: The Raptors have the best record in the NBA. Over the past 15 games, while the Blazers have played like "freshly boiled garbage juice," Toronto has compiled the second-best net rating in the NBA. This is an easy call. Blazers lose. The Clippers have won 10 of 15. Portland has lost 10 of 15. Plus, that game is in Los Angeles and the Blazers have been lousy away from home. Another easy call. Blazers lose. The Grizzlies game is the toughest one to predict. Memphis' defense is good, but I don't expect Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic to combine for 5-for-33 shooting again, especially at Moda Center. Memphis had lost six of nine before beating the Blazers, so they haven't been lighting the world on fire. I'm tentatively marking this down as a win for the Blazers.

