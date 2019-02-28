PORTLAND, Ore. — The Trail Blazers have come out of the All-Star break on fire, winning the first four games of their seven-game road trip, including impressive victories against the 76ers and Celtics.

Maurice Harkless (Headband Moe) is playing his best basketball of the season. The starting lineup is playing at an elite level, outscoring teams by nearly 40 points per 100 possessions. Jusuf Nurkic has been a beast (pun intended) on offense and defense. And Enes Kanter has been an exciting addition to the team.

Portland (38-23) is holding onto fourth place in the Western Conference, two games ahead of the fifth-place Houston Rockets. After Wednesday's win against the Celtics, the Blazers are only a half-game behind the third-place Oklahoma City Thunder.

On this week's podcast, we talk about Maurice Harkless' stunning turnaround, early impressions of Enes Kanter, and make predictions for the final three games of the Blazers' seven-game road trip.

1. For the past month, some fans were calling for Maurice Harkless to be pulled from the starting lineup. But he's played his best basketball of the season since the All-Star break and has been a key to Portland's five-game winning streak. What changed, and do you believe in Harkless again?

Nate: It’s all in the headband! But seriously, headband Moe has been engaged, decisive and aggressive. It’s like what we saw last season when Harkless played well during the Blazers’ 13-game winning streak. I don’t know if he turns on a different gear after the All-Star break, or if he finally feels mentally and physically recovered from the ailing knee injury that stopped his hot stretch last season. Whatever the reason is, this is what head coach Terry Stotts was counting on out of Harkless and you must give Stotts credit for sticking with him. However, I can’t say I believe in Harkless come playoff time, and that’s not necessarily a shot at him. Outside of Lillard, I don’t trust anyone on this roster when the playoffs come around, especially given what’s happened in the last two postseasons. Additionally, this has only been a good four-game stretch for Harkless. I’m not ready to bet on him for the playoffs. Show me more.

Jared: Harkless says he's feeling more healthy and it’s had a noticeable impact. He’s playing with so much more energy, aggression and bounce. You notice Harkless on the court, which hadn't been the case for most of this season. I also think Harkless is thriving because of confidence, and head coach Terry Stotts deserves the credit for that. There was every reason for Stotts to demote Harkless. Up until the past five games, he hadn't been productive all season. His health was a mystery. Jake Layman was playing well. The team traded for another wing in Rodney Hood. Despite all that, Stotts stuck with Harkless. Harkless is at his best when he feels appreciated, so I'd imagine that vote of confidence from his coach meant a lot. We've seen late-season performance boosts like this from Harkless before, so I expect it to continue if he stays healthy. Health is the key. If Portland has this level of production from Harkless the rest of the way, it changes expectations for this team. An engaged and effective Harkless unlocks the potential of this team more than anything else. In the four games since the All-Star break, with Harkless at his best, the Blazers' starting lineup is outscoring teams by 37.8 points per 100 possessions. That's the kind of number that makes Portland nearly impossible to beat, no matter the opponent.

Orlando: The Harkless haters have been silenced ... at least for the time being. He looked healthy, confident and fearless in his best game of the season versus Boston. He continues to be the X-factor for this team. The Blazers are 10-0 this season when Harkless scores in double figures — crazy, right? Tells you just how much of an impact he can have when he’s playing like that. The No. 1 thing that changed is he appears to be healthy and the knee isn’t bothering him. He’s playing loose and lately, aggressive. The question I have, is can he maintain the consistency? If so, the Blazers are in great shape to avoid being swept out of the playoffs for the third straight season. I’m cautiously optimistic, but I gotta see it for a longer period of time before I go all-in. I thought it was time for change in the starting lineup, but when he plays like he has post All-Star break, it’s hard to deny he belongs out there. Let’s see him maintain this level of play as they make a push towards the postseason. Props to Terry Stotts for continuing to believe in his guy when the pressure was mounting to get him out of the starting lineup.

2. We're four games into Enes Kanter's tenure with the Blazers. It's a small sample size, for sure, but what are your impressions so far?

Orlando: That dude makes this team better, plain and simple. Small sample size, but he’s fit right in. He gives them depth, he’s an offensive threat coming off the bench and he can rebound — especially on offense. All things we knew about him, but it has been a smooth transition. He has come in without knowing the offense and contributed immediately. It also looks like he’s been good in the locker room too. Nothing quite like getting stuck in an elevator to bring people closer together, right? What stood out most to me was during his first media session in Brooklyn. He mentioned wanting to make others better and seemed genuinely excited about the opportunity to win and compete in the playoffs. I’m sure Rip City enjoyed his tweet that said “Wow! That’s how winning feels? I can get used to that.”

Nate: I am very impressed with the impact Kanter has had on this team. When the Blazers picked up Kanter, I, like many others, said it was a move that certainly made Portland better but didn’t necessarily elevate them to a second-round playoff team. It’s just four games but I’m already re-thinking that. I can’t get what the Blazers did to Brooklyn and Philadelphia out of my mind. I realize the Nets don’t have skilled big men and the 76ers were without Embiid, but the combination of Nurkic and Kanter was too much for those two teams to handle. They changed the game as the Blazers bullied those teams at the rim. Kanter has averaged 12 points and seven rebounds in the four games he’s played so far. The Blazers haven’t had a consistent offensive threat like him off the bench in years. I know he has his defensive liabilities but that hasn’t hurt the Blazers yet. If Stotts can find a way to keep Kanter and Nurkic on the floor during the playoffs, I could see that combination being a real difference maker for the Blazers’ postseason hopes.

Jared: For the most part, Kanter has been what I expected him to be. He's a great option in the low post on offense and can create his own shot once he has the ball. I love his rebounding, especially on offense. He's an energetic offensive rebounder and it's had a contagious effect on the team. Over the past four games, Portland is averaging 14.3 offensive rebounds per game, which is 2.1 more than the league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder average this season. For all the positive markers, though, there are some real trouble spots with Kanter. His defense has been atrocious. It's far worse than I anticipated and I had low expectations to begin with. I've never seen a player get beat so often by his opponent. I think that may be one reason Kanter's advanced stats look so awful. The two most-used lineups that include Kanter are being outscored by 33.1 and 39.7 points per 100 possessions, respectively, and the Blazers have been 40.2 points better per 100 possessions with Kanter off the court. The Blazers' defense is giving up 11.8 fewer points per 100 possessions and their offense is scoring 28.4 points more per 100 possessions when he's on the bench. Those numbers are staggering. I can't just ignore them because Kanter is fun to watch post up and fight for offensive rebounds. Thankfully, the Blazers' starting lineup has been so dominant, Portland has still been able to win these four games. But if this bench unit, now led by Kanter, can't gel and perform better than they have the past four games, it's going to come back to bite the Blazers.

3. The Blazers finish off their seven-game road trip with three games in the next five days: Friday at Toronto, Sunday at Charlotte and Tuesday at Memphis. Which games do the Blazers win and which do they lose?

Jared: The Raptors game is the toughest game on this trip. The games against the other good opponents on this trip had factors that favored the Blazers. Brooklyn was struggling before the All-Star break, Philadelphia was without Joel Embiid, and the Celtics were dealing with their own internal issues and playing the second game of a back-to-back. There's nothing wrong with Toronto, though. The Raptors are 26-6 at home, they've won eight of nine, and are coming off a 23-point beatdown of the Celtics. Plus, they'll be looking to avenge a 128-122 loss to Portland earlier in the season. As well as the Blazers are playing, the odds are against them beating the Raptors at home. I think the game will be close, but I'll pick Toronto to come out on top. I will pick Portland to beat Charlotte and Memphis, though. Both teams are bad. The Hornets have lost seven of nine, including three in a row at home, and the Grizzlies have lost six of eight, including three of their past four at home. The Blazers close out their road trip with a very impressive 6-1 record.

Orlando: This would be one of their best road wins of the season if they can pull off winning in Toronto, one of the toughest places to win this season. Only Milwaukee and Denver have been better at home in the league. I think Portland’s five-game winning streak ends in Toronto. I like the Blazers to bounce back with wins over Charlotte and Memphis. The Hornets have struggled lately, losing three in a row and seven of their last nine, while Memphis has the second-worst record in the West. Blazers go 2-1 this week and close out a hell of a road trip by going 6-1.

Nate: Again, I’m going to take the predictable route. But this time I’m going to be 100 percent correct. The Blazers have played well, but the Raptors are still red-hot. Even if the Blazers had Kanter, I’d pick Toronto. But without him, I think it’s going to be difficult for the Blazers to extend their winning streak to six games. But Portland bounces back with wins over Charlotte and Memphis to wrap up a 6-1 road trip.

SEASON PREDICTION RECORDS

Jared: 34-24

34-24 Nate: 32-26

32-26 Orlando: 32-26

MEET THE 3-ON-3 BLAZERS TEAM

Orlando Sanchez is the sports anchor and reporter for KGW News, Sports Sunday and Friday Night Flights. Orlando has covered multiple NBA Finals, NCAA Basketball Tournaments and World Series.

Jared Cowley is a digital media producer who writes about the Blazers and other topics for KGW.com. Jared has written about the Jazz and Warriors as a sports editor at two daily newspapers.

Nate Hanson is a digital producer who contributes to KGW.com’s coverage of the Blazers, Ducks, Beavers and high school sports.