PORTLAND, Ore. — The Trail Blazers made two trades before the deadline, acquiring forwards Rodney Hood and Skal Labissiere, but they didn’t make a bigger move that fans were clamoring for.

Leading up the deadline, Portland had reportedly shown interest in Pelicans sharp-shooting power forward Nikola Mirotic and Hawks 3-and-D swingman Taurean Prince, among others, putting Maurice Harkless and the team's 2019 first-round pick on the trade block. But Mirotic ended up being traded to the Bucks and the Blazers failed to make a significant move before the deadline.

On this week's edition of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast, we discuss whether Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey dropped the ball by not making a bigger trade at the deadline, debate who should start at small forward, and make predictions for the next four games.

SEASON PREDICTION RECORDS

Orlando: 29-21

29-21 Jared: 28-22

28-22 Nate: 28-22

