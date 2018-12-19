The Trail Blazers, basically left for dead on last week's podcast, had one of their most impressive wins of the season Friday against the Raptors and followed that with a road win against the Clippers that snapped a six-game losing streak away from the Moda Center.

The Blazers, after a dismal stretch where they lost eight of 11 games, have now won four of their past six games to get back on track (maybe). Portland (17-13) is four games above .500 and tied for fifth place in the Western Conference.

On this week's 3-on-3 Blazers podcast, we discuss what has changed for the Blazers during their recent run of success, look at the team's difficult schedule to start the season, and make predictions for the rest of the Blazers' games in 2018.

1. With wins in four of their past six games, suddenly things look a bit brighter in this crazy, tipsy-turvy season. What has changed for the Blazers during this short stretch of success?

Jared: The biggest reason for the Blazers' uptick in play has been the performance of their exceptional starting five. I don't use the word exceptional lightly. Portland's starting five is one of the best in the league. For the season, the five-man group of Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Maurice Harkless, Al-Farouq Aminu and Jusuf Nurkic is outscoring teams by 12.9 points per 100 possessions. Since Maurice Harkless entered the starting lineup eight games ago, the starting lineup has outscored teams by 21.5 points per 100 possessions. And over the past six games, they've upped that number to 24.2 points. This is an elite unit and if the Blazers had a bench they could count on, who knows where this team could go. Credit also should go to Harkless, who's starting to look like an "X-factor" again. Since he was put back into the starting lineup, he's averaging 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals while shooting 56 percent from the field and 50 percent from the 3-point line. Harkless' value goes beyond his raw numbers, but it's interesting to note that the stats we've seen from him as a starter this season are similar to the "good" Harkless we all raved about during the second half of last season, when over a stretch of 17 games, he averaged 10.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.7 blocks and 1.2 steals while shooting 59 percent from the field and 53 percent from the 3-point line.

Orlando: Can’t get too high and you can’t get too low as a Blazers fan because this team will drive you crazy. Portland followed up one of its worst performances with one of its best. In a span of about 48 hours, we saw a season low in points at Memphis with 83 and then against the league’s top team, Portland's bench goes off for 58! It’s a wild ride in Rip City. They’re 2-2 in their past four games and it's the offense that has been the difference. The Blazers shot over 50 percent from the field and nearly 50 percent from long range in their past two wins, while shooting 43 percent at Houston and 36 percent at Memphis. Just like we mentioned in our last podcast, Portland’s bench production usually reflects the team’s success. The bench was a liability against Houston and Memphis. Every bench player, other than Caleb Swanigan (+1), was a negative in the +/- category in those games and most of them were in the double digits. Then against Toronto, those guys led the charge. Unless the starters are going to give you 107 points a night, like they did at the Clippers, the second unit will have a say in the win/loss column.

Nate: Just a week ago, we were talking about how everything was going wrong for the Blazers. Now, albeit after just two games, we’re talking about how everything is going right for Portland. It’s no secret the Blazers have gotten improved bench play over the last two games, and offensively, have returned to the Blazers team we’ve become accustomed to seeing. During the 5-10 stretch, Portland shot 44 percent from the field, 34 percent from three, averaged 21 assists per game, and posted a 107.1 offensive rating, 22nd in the NBA. Over the last two games, the Blazers are shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 48.9 percent from beyond the arc, both best in the NBA, and averaging 27.5 assists per game. The lowest individual offensive rating for a Blazer (Seth Curry at 107.2) is higher than the Blazers’ team offensive rating during their tough 15-game stretch. The ball movement, the shot-making, the rhythm. It’s all there for the offense. The defense has continued to give up points, granted they played two very good teams. But the reawakening of the Blazers’ offense has been the story of the past two games.

2. The Blazers are tied for the sixth-most wins in the NBA right now and they've done it against the second-most difficult schedule in the NBA up to this point in the season. Are you impressed that the Blazers have 17 wins against such a loaded schedule?

Orlando: This is right around where most of us thought they would be. They’ve got some quality wins and a couple of duds on the resume so far. The 10-3 start was impressive, but the rest has been par for the course because of a challenging schedule. The next couple of weeks will be tough, every opponent has a winning record or was a playoff team last season. They have to continue to win at home. If they can do that, they’ll be in a good place, with 10 of their next 13 at the Moda Center.

Nate: I can’t say I’m impressed given the Blazers played so poorly for half of the 30 games. We still don’t know exactly what this year’s team is. They’ve played great and beaten some very good teams at times. But they also had a 5-10 stretch in which they lost to many of their Western Conference counterparts and were non-competitive on the road. It sounds like what’s been said about this team the past two seasons. Yet, an optimistic Blazers fan can say despite that rough stretch, the team still managed go 17-13 and is just two games back of the third seed in the Western Conference. But the pessimist can point out Portland is only two games ahead of the 11th-best team in the West right now. The Blazers should be fine once the schedule gets into the new year. But given that we haven’t seen this team be consistent, I can’t say I’m impressed. And I don’t have any confidence in saying this team will take care of business and cruise into the postseason come spring.

Jared: Yes, it's impressive. Against teams that currently have records of .500 or better, the Blazers are 9-10, and if you include sub-.500 playoff contenders in the West like the Pelicans (15-16) and Timberwolves (14-16), the Blazers are 12-11. That's not bad, especially considering only four teams in the NBA have a winning record against teams currently at .500 or better: the Raptors (10-7), Bucks (12-6), Nuggets (11-5) and Lakers (9-8). The NBA is perhaps tougher than it's ever been and the Blazers, despite an up-and-down season that's been frustrating for their fans, have held their own during the most difficult part of their schedule. Like I've said before, how I'll feel about the Blazers' first half of the season will depend on what the team does over the next 10 games, which pits Portland against eight teams with records better than .500 (with the other two games against the Jazz). If the Blazers win half or more of these next 10 games, it will prove that they can compete against playoff-caliber teams and set them up nicely for a strong run against an easier second-half schedule.

3. After tonight's home game against the Grizzlies (we all predicted a Blazers win for this one during last week's podcast), the Blazers play seven more games between now and New Year's Day. Here's the schedule:

Friday: vs. the Jazz

vs. the Jazz Sunday: vs. the Mavericks

vs. the Mavericks Christmas Day: at Utah

at Utah Dec. 27: at Golden State

at Golden State Dec. 29: vs. the Warriors

vs. the Warriors Dec. 30: vs. the 76ers

vs. the 76ers Jan. 1: at the Kings

We're going to mix up the question here a bit. Over-under: the Blazers go 4-3 in those seven games.

Nate: Under. I think Portland continues to build on its newfound momentum and beats the Jazz and Mavericks to sweep a three-game homestand. But the Blazers hit another rough patch during the final week of 2018. Despite picking Portland to win at home vs. the Jazz, I’m going to pick Utah to win on their home court. I’m going with the Warriors to pick up back-to-back wins against the Blazers (who came up with that schedule?) However, I think Portland beats Philadelphia, despite it being a back-to-back for the Blazers. Philadelphia has only beaten one team with a winning record on the road this season. The Blazers start 2019 with a road loss to the much-improved Kings. 3-4 record over those 7 games.

Jared: Over. I think the Blazers will go 5-2 in these next seven games. I have a lot of confidence in the Blazers at home right now (they're 11-4 at the Moda Center), so I'll pick them to beat the Jazz and the Mavericks at home. The Blazers haven't been good on the road, but I'm going to pick them to beat the Jazz in Utah on Christmas Day. The Jazz are only 5-6 at home. The Warriors are at full strength and I think they'll sweep the back-to-back against the Blazers. The 76ers are just 6-9 on the road, so I'm going to pick the Blazers to beat them at the Moda Center. And as good as the Kings have been, they haven't dominated at home the way young, talented teams usually do; they're just 7-6 in Sacramento. I pick a Portland win.

Orlando: Oooh! This should be fun. Portland has been a different team at home — in a good way. I feel pretty good about them getting four wins during that stretch. They’ll beat Memphis and Dallas at home and Sacramento on the road. Utah is struggling right now, losing four out of five; Portland should at least split games against the Jazz. This is where it gets tricky, they face the Warriors twice in a week. Also, it’s back-to-back games against the Warriors and 76ers at the Moda Center. Philadelphia will have two days off before facing the Blazers. A push at 4-3 seems like the way to go, but if I gotta pick, I’ll take the over because they have a lot of home games.

