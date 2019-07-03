PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off a better-than expected seven-game road trip with a 5-2 record, picking up impressive wins against the Nets, 76ers and Celtics.

The schedule doesn't necessarily ease up. The Blazers return to the Moda Center to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. Portland is tied with Oklahoma City and the Houston Rockets for third place in the Western Conference.

In the next two and a half weeks, the Blazers play the Thunder, Clippers, Spurs, Pacers, Pistons and Nets. With how bunched up the Western Conference standings are, the Blazers can't relax if they want to achieve their goal of homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Every game matters.

On this week's podcast, we talk about the Blazers' successful 5-2 road trip, Portland's bench production since the All-Star break, and make predictions for the Blazers' next three games.

1. The Blazers finished their seven-game road trip with a 5-2 record. What has impressed you most about Portland’s performance since the All-Star break?

Orlando: There’s a lot to be excited about in Rip City. Before the trip, I thought 4-3 would be a success because of how bad the Blazers were on the road before the all-star break. This changes expectations a bit with them being legitimately in the hunt for the 3 seed. I was impressed by that, but I’ve got to give credit where it’s due. Maurice Harkless impressed me the most on this seven-game road trip. He scored in double figures in five of those games, including a season-high 20 points in Memphis. He averaged nearly 13 points and seven rebounds per game, while shooting 56 percent from the field on this trip. This is what the Blazers have been waiting for. We’ve said it over and over, he’s the X-factor for them. The Grizzlies game is the only time Portland has lost all season when Harkless scored in double digits. It’s not just about the stats, he is playing with confidence and he’s aggressive when attacking the rim. It looks like he’s healthy and comfortable with his role on the team for the first time this season. It’s a good sign for Portland.

Nate: It’s got to be the play of the starting five. They’ve been an effective unit all season but the combination of Nurkic, Aminu, Harkless, McCollum and Lillard was dominant during the road trip. The starting five had a net rating of +26.5 during the road trip and shot 53 percent from the field as a unit. In addition to their offensive spark, the unit had a defensive rating of 101.3. The player that immediately comes to mind in that starting five is Harkless. Headband Moe has continued his strong play for the second straight week after the All-Star Break. He’s averaged 12.7 points, seven rebounds and two steals per game while shooting 56 percent from the field. Nurkic seems to be taking his game to another level. He averaged nearly 18 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting 60 percent from the field. Aminu quietly played well during the road trip and McCollum shot 46 percent from three. Damian Lillard didn’t play his best, yet the Blazers went 5-2 during their most difficult road trip of the season. It’s because of the other players in the starting five.

Jared: It's hard to narrow it down to just one thing, because it was such an impressive trip. With all due respect to the unexpected contributions from Maurice Harkless and the continued stellar play from Jusuf Nurkic, I was most impressed by CJ McCollum. He's taken a lot of heat for a subpar season. I was never overly concerned with McCollum's shooting percentages. He's a shooter and scorer who will go through slumps and hot streaks. I was disappointed, instead, with his playmaking and his defense. Watching the past seven games, I noticed improvements in those two areas. McCollum appears to be passing the ball more, and he's averaged 3.9 assists and a 15 percent assist rate since the All-Star break. Before the break, he averaged 2.8 assists and a 12.5 percent assist rate. His defense has also looked better. The Blazers are allowing 107.1 points per 100 possessions with him on the court since the break, compared to 108.9 before the break. It also helps that he's in the middle of a hot streak, shooting about 47 percent from the field and the 3-point line since the break. When McCollum is performing at his peak, it makes this team so much more dangerous.

2. Since the All-Star break, the Blazers reserves rank No. 21 in the NBA in bench scoring at 31.4 points per game and No. 28 in bench plus-minus at -4.3 points per game. Should the team be concerned about the production from the bench?

Nate: I’m not yet to the point of concerned because the Blazers are essentially playing with a new bench since the All-Star break. It’s going to take time for players to gel with each other. It seems clear Stotts intends to play Kanter, Hood, Layman and Curry. It’s up to those guys, and Evan Turner when he returns, to learn how to play together. Speaking of Turner, I think the Blazers miss him running the second unit. McCollum has improved but he and Curry aren’t point guards who facilitate the offense in the half court. I think that’s the biggest void in the second unit. The other reason I’m not to the point of concerned is Curry, Layman and Hood all struggled shooting from three during the road trip. I don’t expect that to continue.

Jared: I am concerned, but I'm going to give this unit more time to gel, especially with a player like Enes Kanter. I really think this bench unit is struggling to get used to playing with a dominant offensive presence like Kanter. The Blazers haven't had someone like that on their bench since Mo Williams five seasons ago. In his first six games with the Blazers, Kanter's usage rate, or the percentage of a team's plays used by a certain player while they're on the floor, is 23 percent. No bench player other than Evan Turner has a usage rate higher than 16.8 this season. Inserting a high-usage player like that into this bench unit will take some time to get used to. My concern is if the bench unit keeps giving away leads, will it lead to the Blazers giving away games they need to win to keep up in this playoff race? And will the reserves be able to gel in time for the playoffs? That's when it really matters, and this bench unit has to be clicking by then.

Orlando: It’s hard to be too concerned with going 5-2 on a seven-game, three-week long road trip across the country, but they’ve got to be able to put teams away. In Cleveland, they nearly blew a 23-point lead and the same goes in Charlotte, where they were up by 15 and they stormed back to tie the game. It finally cost them in Memphis where they blew a 16-point lead. The Blazers bench played a role in that, no doubt about it, but don’t forget that there’s two new players coming off the bench that are still trying to figure things out and are learning on the fly. You would like to see the bench improve, but it’s hard to be upset with the recent results in the win column. Blow a few more leads that turn into losses, then they’ve got a problem.

3. The Blazers play three games between now and the next time we meet, tonight and Saturday at the Moda Center, against the Thunder (39-25) and Suns (15-51), respectively; and then Tuesday at the LA Clippers (37-29). Which games do the Blazers win and which do they lose?

Jared: It's often been said that the first game back home after a long road trip is almost like another road game. You're still tired. You're reacclimating to the demands of family and other things at home. It's not easy to win that first game after a road trip. However, when I checked to see if that has held true for the Blazers this season, it hasn't. In the first home game after a road trip of two or more games, Portland is 6-2 this season, including wins against the Raptors and Warriors. I trust the Blazers will be ready tonight and I'm going to pick them to avoid the season sweep against Paul George and the Thunder. The Suns are playing hard and have actually won four of five, including a victory against the Bucks. But I still trust Portland to take care of Phoenix and get that win. The Clippers game is tough. They've been playing well with three straight wins, including road victories against the Kings and Lakers. Because the Clippers are playing against the Celtics the night before, I'm going to pick Portland to pick up the road win.

Orlando: Call me crazy, but I think the Blazers beat the Thunder. Not only is this game important for the playoff race, but they’re playing for pride. This team knows all too well what it’s like to get swept and that is all the motivation they need. They got a day of rest, slept in their own beds and they’re back at home for the first time in three weeks, where they’ve been tough to beat (24-8 home record). Keep Paul George under 40 points and they win. Portland should beat Phoenix for the third time this season. The Clippers game is a tough one. The game is in LA and is part of a six-game homestand for them. It is the second game of a back to back, so that should favor the Blazers. The Clippers have won seven of their past 10 games and are riding a three-game win streak, which makes this game intriguing to me. The Clippers have been a below average team at home; only the Grizzlies and Suns have less home victories than them in the West. Advantage Blazers. I’m going all in this week. Blazers go 3-0.

Nate: I’m going to roll the dice like Jared did a couple of weeks ago and pick a sweep for the Blazers. Despite Paul George and Russell Westbrook’s dominance of the Blazers so far this season I’m going to pick the Blazers to finally beat the Thunder. Oklahoma City is playing its worst basketball since the opening week of the season. I think this is a game the Blazers have had circled on the calendar. Portland is back home for the first time in nearly a month, and I expect the Blazers to get off to a hot start in front of the home crowd and hold off OKC in another tight game. The Suns game has “trap” written all over it. But I’m going to pick Portland to take care of business at home. The Clippers, despite trading Tobias Harris, have been hot. But they’ll be in the second night of a back-to-back after playing Boston. I’m going to give the nod to Portland to win another close game.

