3 members of the Portland Trail Blazers organization test positive for COVID-19

The Blazers team confirmed several members in their organization tested positive for the virus Sunday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three members of the Portland Trail Blazers organization have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Sunday morning.

The team sent out the following statement.

"Over the past four days, we have had three positive COVID test results within our organization. Out of an abundance of caution, having completed contact tracing, we are closing our practice facility today for deep cleaning while we run confirmatory tests," said Neil Olshey, the President of Basketball Operations.

No team officials were immediately available for interviews and the team said it has no further information to release at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.



