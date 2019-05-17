PORTLAND, Ore. — Our look at the sneakers NBA players are wearing during the playoffs continues with the Eastern and Western Conference finals.

Several signature athletes remain in the playoffs, including Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard.

Here's what the NBA's best are wearing on basketball's biggest stage. Photos

NBA Playoff Sneakers: Conference Finals (Photos) Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors in the Nike Hyperdunk X. Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard in the New Balance OMN1S. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) and Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry (right) both wear the Under Armour Curry 6. Portland guard CJ McCollum in the Li-Ning Sonic 7. Portland forward Al-Farouq Aminu in the Nike Kobe A.D. Golden State's Andre Iguodala in the Nike KD 12 "90s Kid." Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard in the New Balance OMN1S. Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard in the Adidas Dame 5. Warriors guard Klay Thompson in the Anta KT4. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks soars to the basket in the Nike Kobe A.D.

