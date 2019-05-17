PORTLAND, Ore. — Our look at the sneakers NBA players are wearing during the playoffs continues with the Eastern and Western Conference finals.
Several signature athletes remain in the playoffs, including Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard.
Here's what the NBA's best are wearing on basketball's biggest stage. Photos
NBA Playoff Sneakers: Conference Finals (Photos)
More photos: The best sneakers of the NBA Playoffs: Round 1
The best sneakers of the NBA Playoffs: Round 1 (Photos)
RELATED: Adidas, Marvel team up to create 'Heroes Among Us' collection
RELATED: 'Made to be remade': Adidas unveils recyclable performance running shoe