PORTLAND, Ore. — NBA players and other professional athletes are sharing tributes to Kobe Bryant on their shoes after the basketball icon's tragic death in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The crash took the lives of nine people, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Following Bryant's death, many NBA players spoke about growing up idolizing Bryant. His signature shoe line is still widely popular across the NBA.

Scroll through the gallery below to see how players honored Kobe with heartfelt messages on their footwear.

Photos: Players honor Kobe Bryant with tributes on sneakers New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball bears a memorial message on his shoes for former NBA great Kobe Bryant, who died today in a helicopter crash, in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart bears a memorial message on his shoes for former NBA great Kobe Bryant, who died today in a helicopter crash, in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo wears inscribed shoes as a tribute to NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant before a game against the Orlando Magic, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Miami. Bryant and his daughter were among those who died in a helicopter crash Sunday in California. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) A detail shot of San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) shoes that honor Kobe Bryant during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry wears shoes with a tribute to Kobe Bryant during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry wears shoes with a tribute to Kobe Bryant before an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. wears shoes with a tribute message to the late Kobe Bryant in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) A detail shot of San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) shoes that honor Kobe Bryant during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. wears shoes with a tribute message to the late Kobe Bryant in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) New Orleans Pelicans guard Frank Jackson bears a memorial message on his shoes for former NBA great Kobe Bryant, who died today in a helicopter crash, in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes bears a memorial message on his shoes for former NBA great Kobe Bryant, who died today in a helicopter crash, in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Close up of Detroit Pistons forward Christian Woods shoes as he honors Kobe Bryant during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) United States' Coco Gauff, right, and compatriot Caty McNally wear a tribute to Kobe Bryant on their shoes during their doubles match against Japan's Shuko Aoyama amd Ena Shibahara at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Minnesota Timberwolves forward Keita Bates-Diop wears shoes with the number 8 and 24, in tribute to Kobe Bryant who died Sunday in a helicopter crash, before the start of their NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic wears inscribed shoes as a tribute to NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant before a game against the Orlando Magic, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Miami. Bryant and his daughter were among those who died in a helicopter crash Sunday in California. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) United States' Coco Gauff, front, and compatriot Caty McNally wear a tribute to Kobe Bryant on their shoes during their doubles match against Japan's Shuko Aoyama amd Ena Shibahara at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young's (11) shoes honors Kobe Bryant prior to an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Atlanta. Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland) A fan with a message on his shoes visits a small memorial at the entrance of the Bryant Gymnasium in remembrance to Kobe Bryant at Lower Merion High School, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Wynnewood, Pa. The 41-year-old Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people who died in the crash in Calabasas in foggy weather conditions Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. wears inscribed shoes as a tribute to NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant before a game against the Orlando Magic, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Miami. Bryant and his daughter were among those who died in a helicopter crash Sunday in California. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) wears shoes during warmups, paying tribute to Kobe Bryant before an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

