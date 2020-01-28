PORTLAND, Ore. — NBA players and other professional athletes are sharing tributes to Kobe Bryant on their shoes after the basketball icon's tragic death in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
The crash took the lives of nine people, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
Following Bryant's death, many NBA players spoke about growing up idolizing Bryant. His signature shoe line is still widely popular across the NBA.
Scroll through the gallery below to see how players honored Kobe with heartfelt messages on their footwear.
