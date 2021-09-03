x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Sports

Meyers Leonard uses anti-Semitic slur on video game stream

Leonard now plays for the Miami Heat. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Credit: AP
FILE - Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard, center, greets his teammates before an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Miami. Leonard made an ethnic slur while streaming a video game, a comment that was quickly condemned by the NBA shortly after it learned of the matter Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, file)

MIAMI, Fla — Meyers Leonard of the Miami Heat used an anti-Semitic slur while playing a video game that was being livestreamed, prompting both the team and the NBA office to quickly open investigations into the matter. 

The video began circulating widely on social media Tuesday afternoon. 

The Heat, who were in the final day of their All-Star break and are not formally resuming practice until Wednesday, had no immediate comment. An NBA spokesman said the league “unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech.”

Leonard is in his second season with the Miami Heat. He was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2012 and spent seven years with the team before being traded to Miami in 2019.

Related Articles