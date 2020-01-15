PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah University senior guard Justin Martin scored an NAIA Division II record 74 points last Saturday. He led the Lions to a 118-111 overtime win over Northwest Christian University.

Martin hit 15 three pointers and scored 21 of Multnomah’s 22 points in overtime.

Martin said “I was just trying to make winning plays, whatever could help my team win.”

This isn’t the first time he’s scored big. Last year he had a 71 point game against Warner Pacific.

Martin says he hopes to play overseas when he finishes his career at Multnomah University.

READ: Big move or big bust: What will the Portland Trail Blazers do at the trade deadline?

READ: NBA power rankings: Can the Portland Trail Blazers survive tough upcoming schedule?