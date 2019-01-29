PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah University Lions have the fastest show on the hardwood right now.

The team plays in the NAIA Division II. They lead the nation in scoring at over 97 points per game. Their high mark this season is 147 points against Pacific University.

The Lions shoot three-pointers at an amazing rate. They put up 73 in one game this year and made 38 of them.

Head coach Curt Bickley has been with Multnomah University for 16 years. He says it’s the way he wants to play, “Our motto is shoot before you turn it over.”

The team’s scoring leader is junior Justin Martin. He’s averaging 31 points per game. In the team's biggest game this year, he scored 71 against Warner Pacific. He wasn’t keeping track.

“I had no clue until after the game and I figured it out. It was crazy,” Martin said.

The team is just above .500 this season but they are having fun. As coach Bickley says, everyone has the green light.