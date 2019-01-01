Harvey Platt, the retired CEO of Platt Electric, is one of the financial backers of Portland Diamond Project, the group attempting to bring Major League Baseball to Portland.

A spokesperson for a company called Home Plate Investments LLC, which The Willamette Week reported was formed by Platt in September 2017, confirmed Platt's involvement with Portland Diamond Project.

"Harvey is an investor, and he's very excited about the prospect of bringing MLB to Portland," John McIsaac told KGW.

RELATED: Portland Diamond Project stadium deal includes more than $1M in negotiating payments

Platt's family sold Platt Electric in 2012 for $382 million, according to The Willamette Week.

Platt joins Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, as investors that have been publicly identified.