PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland may not have a Major League Baseball team yet, but that's not stopping the Portland Diamond Project from selling gear.

The group that's trying to bring the MLB to PDX is selling hats and shirts, with all proceeds going toward youth organizations.

Portland Diamond Project launched an online shop Monday. PDP is selling shirts and hats for $16-$25. The gear has been worn by PDP investors Ciara and Russell Wilson.

Portland has yet to secure a MLB team, but Portland Diamond Project leaders are hopeful they can either be the landing spot for a team from an underperforming city such as Oakland or Tampa Bay, or get an expansion team.

The group is looking at several sites for a possible stadium, including the current Portland Public Schools headquarters in Northeast Portland and the Terminal 2 industrial site along the Northwest waterfront.

