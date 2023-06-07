Experts predict Seattle to earn more than $50 million in revenue from MLB All-Star week

Restaurants, bars and hotels are among the businesses scrambling to get their piece of the event's economic revenue.

SEATTLE — Experts predict more than $50 million in revenue to flow into Seattle this week from the Major League Baseball All-Star experience.

Pioneer Square businesses are scrambling to make sure they get their piece of it.

The neighborhood's proximity to the All-Star festivities is putting business owners in a prime position for reaping the benefits of this five-day event.

"We're ready," said Rachelle Galloway, general manager of Sea Crab House. "It's so exciting. We've done so much to get to this point."

Galloway said she is hopeful to see, "A line out the door, just all the tables full."

Galloway said their staff has been preparing for this event for months.

"Trainings, making sure that we're staffed," Galloway said.

They're debuting new cocktails on their menu for the event, and "bringing in as much product as we can," as she explained.

Down the street on 2nd Avenue South, one man's bar is debuting Thursday night.

"We've been trying to get the space open and ready to go, because we know how many people are coming down," said Jonathan Fleming, owner of two restaurants in the square: D and E, and now The Marble Room.

The Marble Room is a new speakeasy in the back of his other restaurant, which has been in business for about five years.

"A lot of the cocktails will be rum-based, tropical, fruity," Fleming said.

But after a few of those cocktails, patrons may need a place to lay their heads. Silver Cloud Hotel is hoping they'll choose their hotel for that.

"We are hoping that we do sell out," said Luis de la Torre, Front Desk Supervisor, Silver Cloud Hotel. "We've been definitely getting our rooms booked and things like that. After COVID and everything, hopefully this will bring everything back, and, somewhat go back to normal."

A leader at Visit Seattle said she believes the long-term economic impact of this five-day event is going to include job creation.