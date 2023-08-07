Oregon high school pitcher drafted in third round by Detroit Tigers

"This is what I've been working for a really long time," Paul Wilson, the 2022 Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year, said prior to the draft.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Lakeridge High School starting pitcher Paul Wilson was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the third round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.

Many mock drafts had Wilson going off the board Sunday during the second round of the draft, but he didn't have to wait long to hear his name called Monday. The 51st-ranked prospect by MLB.com was drafted with the 76th overall pick, the sixth selection of the third round.

The short wait didn't change a thing for Wilson, 18, who fulfilled a longtime dream of being drafted.

"This is what I've been working for a really long time," Wilson said before the draft. "It'll mean the world to me at the moment, but that only means the start and the work I'll have to put in to keep going to the next level. It's only the start, but I will be grateful to be drafted."

Named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Oregon in 2022, Wilson committed to Oregon State University. By the time he wrapped up his senior year at Lakeridge, the 6-foot-3 lefty who throws in the mid 90s had MLB clubs interested.

"Really it's the potential of what the future could hold for me," Wilson said. "This could be my career."

Baseball is in his blood.

"It's really just the family business, as my dad calls it," he said.

His dad, Trevor Wilson, pitched in the big leagues for eight seasons, playing for the Giants and Angels.

"He paved the way and knows what it takes to get there," Wilson said. "He knows the hard work and dedication to get into professional baseball, eventually reach the top of the mountain of playing in the majors. It's been a huge help."

Trevor Wilson later coached in the minors, and that's when 7-year-old Paul got to tag along and experience professional baseball at a young age.

"When I would travel with him, every day was baseball, so I really developed then," Wilson said. "It really motivated me to really take this seriously and become the best that I can be."

Wilson comes from a big family. He's got a lot of people in his corner, including his best friend, Noble Meyer, who's like a brother to him. Wilson called their friendship "an unbreakable relationship.

Meyer, who starred at Jesuit High School, was drafted Sunday by the Miami Marlins with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the draft.

"It's kind of a surreal experience," Wilson said. "This is actually happening, teams are calling me because they want me, and it's been a dream come true to do this with my family, and of course, Noble."