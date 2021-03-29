x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Mlb

MLB to relax virus protocols when 85% on field vaccinated

Card games, car pools and eating at restaurants may be back in the major leagues later this season.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media at the owners meeting in Arlington, Texas. The chance that there will be no Major League Baseball season increased substantially Monday, June 15, 2020, when the commissioner's office told the players' association it will not proceed with a schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic unless the union waives its right to claim management violated a March agreement between the feuding sides. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Card games, car pools and eating at restaurants may be back in the major leagues later this season.

Trips to church and sponsor events may return, too. 

Mask use would be dropped from dugouts and bullpens, and electronic tracing devices would be eliminated when 85% of major league players and primary field staff are vaccinated against the coronavirus. 

Communal clubhouse video would return before and after games. 

Pool tables would be restored, along with team saunas. A memorandum from MLB and the union obtained by The Associated Press stated "all players and staff are strongly encouraged to receive" COVID-19 vaccines when eligible.

Related Articles