The Seattle Mariners will spend another 25 years at the ballpark known as Safeco Field, King County Executive Dow Constantine announced in a brief press release Wednesday.

Constantine says it is a 25-year deal between the Public Facilities District, established back in 1999, and the franchise, which has played in Seattle since it's inception in 1977.

The deal is expected to be ratified by the PFD at a 3 p.m. meeting Wednesday.

Constantine says lodging taxes are part of the deal and legislation he will send to the County Council for approval.

King County Executive Dow Constantine will transmit a motion to the King County Council allocating hotel/motel tax revenues for tourism promotion, arts programs, museums, workforce housing, and programs for homeless youth. Lodging taxes would also be allocated to the regional public facilities districts that own Safeco Field and ShoWare Center in Kent.

At Safeco Field, the dollars would be part of a joint Capital Expenditure Fund along with the Seattle Mariners and the Washington State Major League Baseball Stadium Public Facilities District for basic infrastructure on the 20-year old facility. The City of Kent Special Events Center Public Facilities District would receive funds to support capital maintenance of the ShoWare Center.

“Hotel/motel taxes were established 50 years ago so that visitors would pay to build the Kingdome and bring Major League Baseball and NFL Football to town. As a consequence of this lease, a small portion of those visitor taxes - roughly 12 percent - will go toward upkeep of the nuts and bolts of our iconic ballpark. It will also help maintain the publicly owned ShoWare Center in Kent. About 85 percent of the hotel/motel funds will be directed to other public purposes, with 75 percent supporting affordable housing and the arts.”

At least one council member opposes spending any more public money on the stadium. Councilmember Dave Upthegrove said "The proposal to earmark roughly $180 million in public funds for Safeco Field is the wrong priority. The Seattle Mariners are a profitable, private company that can and should pay their own expenses."

