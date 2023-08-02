Mariners Spring Training 2023: What to know about MLB's schedule, new rules, new faces

The Mariners' first spring training game is scheduled for Friday in Peoria.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Although Mariners fans in western Washington are dealing with near-freezing temperatures, spring training is heating up for the organization down in Arizona.

After a whirlwind 2022 season that snapped the team's extended playoff drought, this year's edition of the Mariners is back at it to ramp up for another postseason run.

In addition to working in a number of new faces to the lineup, the Mariners will be navigating some new Major League Baseball (MLB) rules that will have significant impacts on games.

Ahead of Friday's first live game against the San Diego Padres, here's a look at who fans should look out for during Spring Training 2023, and some of the new rules players will be adjusting to ahead of Opening Day on March 30.

New Mariners players

Teoscar Hernandez, OF: In the most impactful move of the Mariners' offseason, Seattle acquired Hernandez in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Erik Swanson and a minor-league relief pitcher.

A two-time Silver Slugger and one-time All-Star, Hernandez will slide into the right field spot vacated by Mitch Haniger, who returned to his roots in the Bay Area and signed with the San Francisco Giants this offseason. Hernandez has power, having topped 20 home runs in a season four times in his career, including 25 big flies in 2022.

His name might sound familiar to Mariners fans, as he hit two home runs against Seattle in the thrilling Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. Hernandez is expected to bat fourth in the lineup come time for the regular season.

Kolten Wong, 2B: A 10-year veteran, Wong was acquired through a trade with the Brewers that sent both Abraham Toro and Jesse Winker to Milwaukee. With Adam Frazier departing for Baltimore this offseason, Wong should slide in and take over everyday responsibilities at second base.

Wong is known for being a strong leader in the clubhouse and brings an elite defensive ability along with a solid bat to Seattle.

The former St. Louis Cardinal also has extensive postseason experience, which the Mariners hope will come in handy as they look to make it back-to-back playoff seasons.

Trevor Gott, RP: Another player coming to the Pacific Northwest from Milwaukee, Gott signed with the Mariners as a free agent in November.

Expected to be an integral part of the bullpen, Gott will be playing for his fifth MLB franchise. Gott finished 2022 with a 4.14 ERA over 45.2 innings pitched.

New rules

Pitch clock: In an effort to increase the pace of play, there will be a 30-second timer enacted between batters, as well as a 15-second timer between pitches with the bases empty and a 20-second timer with runners on base.

This rule has been tested in the minor leagues, and along with a rule limiting throws to first base by pitchers, decreased the time of games by 26 minutes and increased stolen base attempts.

Shift ban: Defenses must now have four players minimum in the infield, with two players required to be on either side of second base.

These rules are designed to increase batting average on balls in play, which has been trending down in recent years as teams have changed defensive alignments depending on which side of the plate an opponent hits from.

"Ghost runner" rule: The controversial rule that puts a runner on second base to begin every extra inning beyond the ninth is here to stay for both the regular season and playoffs in 2023.

After being tested out in regular season games throughout the past few seasons, it will now be a full-time rule going forward. The "ghost runner" likely would have shortened the marathon 18-inning Mariners' playoff loss to the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.

Schedule

The Mariners are scheduled to play 32 games during spring training, nine of which will be televised locally.

Games in bold are ones hosted by the Mariners at the team's complex in Peoria, but all 32 games are played at venues within the Phoenix metro area.

Friday, Feb. 24: San Diego Padres

Saturday, Feb. 25: Los Angeles Angels

Sunday, Feb. 26: Kansas City Royals

Monday, Feb. 27: Chicago White Sox

Tuesday, Feb. 28: Cleveland Guardians

Wednesday, March 1:Chicago Cubs

Thursday, March 2: San Diego Padres

Friday, March 3: Arizona Diamondbacks

Saturday, March 4: Colorado Rockies

Sunday, March 5: Milwaukee Brewers

Monday, March 6: Chicago Cubs

Tuesday, March 7: OFF DAY

Wednesday, March 8: Los Angeles Dodgers

Thursday, March 9: WBC vs. Team Canada

Friday, March 10: Cincinnati Reds

Saturday, March 11: Colorado Rockies

Sunday, March 12: Texas Rangers

Monday, March 13: Los Angeles Angels

Tuesday, March 14: Kansas City Royals

Wednesday, March 15: Oakland Athletics

Thursday, March 16: San Francisco Giants

Friday, March 17: San Diego Padres

Saturday, March 18: Cleveland Guardians

Sunday, March 19: Chicago White Sox/Texas Rangers (split-squad games)

Monday, March 20: Milwaukee Brewers

Tuesday, March 21: OFF DAY

Wednesday, March 22: Los Angeles Dodgers

Thursday, March 23: Cincinnati Reds

Friday, March 24: Oakland Athletics

Saturday, March 25: Arizona Diamondbacks/San Francisco Giants (split-squad games)

Sunday, March 26: San Diego Padres

Monday, March 27: San Diego Padres

