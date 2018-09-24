Félix Hernández, or "King Felix" to Mariners fans, will become a U.S. citizen Monday afternoon.

Hernández, a native of Venezuela, passed his citizenship test Monday morning, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

He will join 84 other candidates at a naturalization ceremony at 2 p.m.

Hernández made his major league debut with the Seattle Mariners in 2005. Since then, he's stayed in headlines setting records.

In 2012, Hernández pitched a perfect game, the first in Mariners' history and last player to do so in MLB.

