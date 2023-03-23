Forbes: Mariners were MLB's most profitable team in 2022 season

The Mariners' operating income was the highest of any team in Forbes' evaluation of 2022 MLB financial information.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners were the most profitable team in Major League Baseball (MLB) during the 2022 season, according to a Forbes analysis of the league's financial information.

The Mariners ended the 2022 season with $84 million in operating income, $9 million more than the second-highest team, the San Francisco Giants.

Forbes' data found that the Mariners had the most significant increase in franchise value year-over-year, with the value growing 29%. The organization's overall value of $2.2 billion ranked 13th in MLB and fourth out of the five American League West teams.

The most valuable franchise in MLB is still the New York Yankees at $7.1 billion, which is billions more than the next-closest team in value (the Los Angeles Dodgers are worth $4.8 billion).

It was a historic season for many reasons in Seattle, as the Mariners qualified for the team's first playoff appearance in 20 years. Not only that, but the Mariners took down the rival Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card round, before falling to the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros in the Division Series.

Julio Rodriguez won the American League Rookie of the Year and became the face of the franchise after inking a contract that could be worth up to $470 million over 17 years if he maxes out all of his incentives.

Rodriguez wasn't the only star player the Mariners invested in, as Seattle signed pitcher Luis Castillo to a five-year contract worth $108 million.

Seattle is slated to host the 2023 MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park in July, giving the organization a prime opportunity to demonstrate its value to the league and the sport at large.