In his 10th and final year on the ballot, Seattle Mariners legend Edgar Martinez has finally made it into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The organization announced the 2019 Hall of Fame inductees Tuesday.

"I’m humbled by the overwhelming support and feel so blessed. Thank you!" Martinez said in a Tweet after the inductees were announced.

Martinez received 85.4 percent of the vote, exceeding the 75 percent threshold necessary to make it in.

The former designated hitter played his entire 18-year Major League career with the Mariners before retiring in 2004. Over his career he made seven All-Star appearances and is the Mariners all-time leader in doubles with 514. He also accumulated 1,219 runs and 1,261 RBI with a .312 batting average.

The Mariners retired Martinez’s jersey number 11 in 2017.

The award given each year to the American League's top designated hitter is named the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award.

He was first nominated to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010 but didn’t receive a significant percentage of votes until two years ago. Until then, Martinez's effort to get elected has been hindered by the fact that he spent most of his career as a designated hitter and not playing in the field. But his vote totals picked up in 2016 and 2017. In 2018 he missed being elected into the Hall of Fame by 20 votes.

Edgar Martinez Hall of Fame voting history

2010: 36.2 percent

2011: 32.9 percent

2012: 36.5 percent

2013: 35.9 percent

2014: 25.2 percent

2015: 27.0 percent

2016: 43.4 percent

2017: 58.6 percent

2018: 70.4 percent

