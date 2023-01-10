Despite being eliminated from postseason, Mariners fans show their support at final game of season

The stakes were low at Sunday's game, as the Mariners had been eliminated from the postseason. But that didn't stop tens of thousands of fans from showing up.

SEATTLE — The Mariners' final run of the season led them to a 1-0 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday but it was an inconsequential game for them as they had already been eliminated from postseason contention the day prior.

Fans still showed up to T-Mobile Park, however, despite knowing their favorite team did not advance to the playoffs. It was a completely sold-out game, according to the MLB, but ticketholders described the atmosphere as "quieter than normal," and, "lower in energy."

"Sort of a demure, kind of a calm effect," said Doug Spohn, Mariners ticketholder. "By the third inning, it was mostly all full."

After Saturday's loss, Sunday's game was the Mariners' last game of the season, but the usually palpable energy at the ballpark felt a little different, fans said. Even despite a sunny, perfect day for watching baseball.

"We already had the tickets," said Terry Hanglun, a longtime Mariners fan. "So we're in."

Some fans said they were devastated on Saturday the team had been eliminated.

"It was just devastating to feel them and hear them lose," Spohn said.

The disappointment comes after the team had made it to the playoffs last season.

Jim Williams works in the Diamond Club behind home plate.

"We got addicted to playoff baseball and so we all wanted more," Williams said.

Tens of thousands of dedicated Mariners fans still turned out Sunday, regardless.

"We still love 'em," Haglund said.

Fans still took moments to show their appreciation.

"There was still standing ovations," Spohn said.

"There's always next year," said Kamden Wood, another Mariners fan. "The main thing is to have fun, to have fun and enjoy the game of baseball."

Even though the M's were eliminated, fans said they know what their players are capable of.

"Don't give up on these players," Spohn said. "Don't trade them away. Keep them because they are they are connected."

They said they are keeping the faith for a bright season ahead.

"Win or lose, we're behind you," said Ken Wood. "And we just really respect their game."