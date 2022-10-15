Mariners fans show up early, stay late for heartbreaking ALDS loss

Fans lined up hours before first pitch of Saturday's playoff game at T-Mobile Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE, Wash. — When you’ve waited 21 years for a playoff game, you make the most of it.

You show up early, and stay until the end.

Thousands started tailgating and lining up at T-Mobile Park hours before the 1:07 p.m. first pitch.

The 18-inning marathon made for a full day, and even a little night, of baseball.

“We had every emotion during the day,” said Natalie Valentine.

She was 11 the last time the Mariners made the postseason in 2001.

Her father, John Jamerson, died suddenly the next year.

“My dad was one of the charter members when Safeco opened,” said Valentine.

She said she felt her dad rooting beside her Saturday.

“He would have been here until the end, last one out of the stadium,” said Valentine.

While she was disappointed after the 18-inning loss, Valentine said she is optimistic for next season.