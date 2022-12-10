Mariners fans experience historic season in Houston

The Mariners will play the Astros in Game 2 of the best-of-five series on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 12:37 p.m.

HOUSTON — Some Seattle Mariners fans have been able to experience the team's historic postseason in Houston.

Some fans traveled to Texas just for the game, and others seemed to have moved to the Lone Star State at the perfect time.

Raishelle Matthews is from Renton and moved to Houston just one month ago. Her and her son Jamere Turner were able to go to the first game of the Mariners' Division Series.

Matthews said she hopes the outing will inspire 10-year-old Jamere to play baseball himself.

Jamere told KING 5 that he plans to play and thinks the pitcher position would be the one for him. The decision was possibly influenced by his favorite player, Luis Castillo.

Joe Wainhouse, another Mariners fan in Houston, has family ties to the team and has rooted for them his whole life. His dad, Dave Wainhouse, played for Seattle in 1993.

Joe followed in his dad's footsteps and played baseball for the University of Washington.

He said he's excited to be able to watch the first game of the series in person and is still holding on to hope.

"They have a chance," he said. "Everybody playing has a chance."

Aside from getting some heat from Astros fans, Joe said he has loved being there to experience the excitement.

All Mariners fans are hoping for better outcome in Game 2 of the best-of-five series, which will be on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 12:37 p.m.