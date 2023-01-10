Mariners fans disappointed after losing chance at a back-to-back playoff run

"I love this team, but it doesn't love me back," said one Mariners fan after Saturday night's 6-1 loss to the Texas Rangers.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners fans are disappointed after hopes for a back-to-back playoff run fell short on Saturday night. The Mariners lost 6-1 to the Texas Rangers.

At least 44,000 fans packed into T-Mobile Park with high hopes for a postseason, while the M's chances hung by a thread — and contingent on the Astro's losing.

Unfortunately, the Houston Astro's won by one run and game 161 out of 162 for the Mariners was the end to a potential playoff run.

"Hurt, lost, dejected. I feel like I love this team, but it doesn't love me back. That's being a Mariners fan," Alex Stevens said.

Last year, the Mariners got that post-season feeling when it broke a 21-year playoff drought by clinching a wildcard spot.

"It's disappointing. We’ve had a glimmer of hope, we had this big winning streak and I thought they were going to make the playoffs at least, if not make the division. In the last couple of weeks, we let it all slip away," Stevens said.

Fans thought they'd get to see the Mariners seal the deal once again.

"The atmosphere today was a playoff game, absolutely sold-out crowd everything was on the line but we just couldn't get it done," said Jackson Clemmons, a Mariners fan.

Fans say they aren't giving up on the Mariners just yet, and are looking ahead to better odds next season.

"I'm looking forward to next year because I think next year is the time we're going to take the division," Clemmons said.

For Stevens, he hopes next year can bring a life-long memory for his son, Paxton.

"I was 7 years old in '95 and I got to go to the playoff games then," he said. "It's a memory that I'll always carry and I hope that Paxton gets that too in the near future."