ALDS Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros | Live updates, reactions

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros meet in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Astros have a 2-0 lead in the series and are looking to advance to the ALCS with a victory.

Twenty-one years later, playoff baseball is back in the Pacific Northwest. But unless the hometown team can find some late magic, it may just be a one-day cameo for this year.

Seventh inning:

Yuli Gurriel singled to lead off the inning, but Kirby managed to get Trey Mancini to pop it up into right field for the first out.

Chas McCormick then hit a line drive back up the middle and Houston has two runners on with one out, Christian Vasquez will pinch-hit for Maldonado against Kirby.

Sixth inning:

Kirby gets the Astros' three best hitters out 1-2-3 and is now through six scoreless innings.

France grounds out for the first out in the Mariners' half of the inning.

The Mariners go quietly in the bottom of the inning and it remains scoreless in Seattle.

Fifth inning:

Ty France makes a remarkable play on a Jose Altuve pop-up, catching it and then tagging out Martin Maldonado for a rare double play.

Frazier and Kelenic record quick outs to begin the bottom of the fifth, Crawford will bat with two down.

Crawford lands a single just in front of Yordan Alvarez, and Rodriguez will bat for the Mariners with two outs.

Rodriguez strikes out after a long battle with McCullers, no score as game goes to the sixth.

Fourth inning:

Slugger Yordan Alvarez gets hit by a pitch and gets to first base. After Kirby recorded an out, Kyle Tucker then got a base hit in front of Haniger in right field.

The Mariners challenged the call that Trey Mancini was hit by a pitch, but the ruling stood after review to load the bases, with Chas McCormick set to bat for Houston.

The Mariners have Cal Raleigh at bat to lead off the fourth inning.

Both Raleigh and Haniger strike out, bringing up Carlos Santana with two down. A ground out to first base ends the inning, and it remains scoreless after four innings.

Third inning: Kirby goes 1-2-3. 40 pitches for Kirby through the third.

Ty France gets one hit but the Mariners to bring any runs across in the bottom half, still a scoreless tie entering the fourth.

Second inning: Bregman strikes out swinging on the first three pitches at the top of the second. Mancini strikes out but Astros pull off a double steal. McCormick strikes out ending top of the second.

McCullers gives up back-to-back walks to Raleigh and Haniger. Tucker makes the catch for the 2nd out after Frazier hits to center field. Raleigh takes 3rd.

McCullers strikes out Kelenic to end a scoreless inning.

First inning: Kirby goes 1-2-3 in the first with 11 pitches. McCullers also goes 1-2-3 with eight pitches to end the first.

If Seattle is to ensure two home games are played this weekend, it must find a way to solve the combo of Jeremy Pena and Alvarez. That job will fall to rookie George Kirby, who starts for the Mariners.

While Alvarez has provided the biggest blows, it's been the paper cuts of Peña that created those opportunities. It was Peña's two-out, two-strike single in Game 1 that set the stage for Alvarez's game-winning homer in the ninth inning.