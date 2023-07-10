Julio Rodriguez sets record for most homers in a single round at Home Run Derby

Julio Rodriguez slugged 41 home runs in the opening round of the Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park.

SEATTLE — Julio Rodriguez may not have won the 2023 Home Run Derby, but he still made history in the process.

The 22-year-old Seattle Mariners center fielder hit 41 home runs in the first round of the derby at T-Mobile Park in Seattle Monday, setting the record for the most home runs in a single round in derby history.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. held the previous record of 40 home runs set back in 2019 during the second round of the derby, according to the Mariners.

Rodriguez easily made it past New York Mets’ Pete Alonso in the first round, nearly doubling Alonso’s 21 home runs.

“To say this place came unglued is an understatement,” the Mariners tweeted.

However, J-Rod lost steam in the second round. His 20 home runs fell just one short of Guerrero Jr.’s 21.

After the derby, Rodríguez said his mind was there in the second round but his body was not. His record-setting first round took everything out of him.

Mariners fans , I know we didn’t come out on top but you guys made this experience at the home run derby unbelievable, you guys are truly the best and thank you for always supporting me through it all! 🤞🏽💙 #noplacelikehome — Julio Rodriguez🇩🇴🦁 (@JRODshow44) July 11, 2023

In the end, Guerrero Jr. went on to win the whole thing, beating Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena in the final round 25-23.