ALDS Game 1: Mariners vs. Astros | Live updates, reactions

Follow along with the first game of the Mariners' Division Series in Houston.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Mariners vs. Astros live updates

Sixth inning:

Jarred Kelenic leads off the inning for the M's and pops out into shallow left field.

J.P. Crawford strikes out looking after appearing to painfully foul a ball off himself earlier in the at-bat.

Cristian Javier replaces Abreu as the new Astros pitcher, with Julio Rodriguez stepping in to bat for the Mariners.

Rodriguez strikes out looking to end the top of the sixth, score remains 6-3 Mariners.

Alex Bregman leads off for the Astros, and hits a fly ball that Haniger leaps and catches for the first out.

Fifth inning:

Verlander's afternoon is done after four innings, as the presumptive Cy Young Award winner allowed six earned runs and 10 hits. Now on the mound for Houston is relief pitcher Bryan Abreu.

Cal Raleigh starts the inning off by striking out swinging.

Mitch Haniger knocks a base hit into left field with Carlos Santana up next for Seattle.

Santana strikes out for the second out of the inning.

Adam Frazier grounds out to first base to end the Mariners' half of the fifth inning, score remains 6-3.

Logan Gilbert strikes out Jose Altuve to start the bottom half of the inning.

Gilbert then gets Jeremy Pena to pop out to Frazier at second base.

Alvarez grounds into the shift for the final out and Gilbert emerges with a 1-2-3 inning. Mariners lead 6-3 after 5 innings.

Fourth inning:

Adam Frazier leads off the inning for the M's, and strikes out swinging as Justin Verlander appears to settle in on the mound.

Jarred Kelenic also strikes out for the second out of the inning.

J.P. Crawford turns on a Verlander fastball and deposits it into the right-field bleachers for a solo home run, giving the Mariners a 5-2 lead.

J.P. Crawford - Seattle Mariners (1)* pic.twitter.com/fJW5fXwo02 — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) October 11, 2022

Rodriguez connects on a triple into the left-center field gap and gives Seattle another runner in scoring position with France coming to the plate.

France hits a flyball that just hits above Yordan Alvarez's outstretched glove and results in a double that brings Rodriguez home, 6-2 Mariners.

Eugenio Suarez hits one into the outfield but Alvarez's throw gets to home plate well ahead of France, who is tagged out to end the inning. 6-2 Mariners going into the bottom of the fourth.

Yuli Gurriel starts the inning off strong for Houston by turning on a Gilbert pitch for a solo home run, making it 6-3 Mariners.

La Piña left no doubt. pic.twitter.com/vei6JQHReH — Houston Astros (@astros) October 11, 2022

Trey Mancini lines one to Crawford at shortstop for the first out of the inning.

Chas McCormick follows that up with a groundout to shortstop.

Gilbert ends the inning by striking out Marldonado swinging, and the score stands at 6-3 after four.

Third inning:

Cal Raleigh grounds out to the right side for the first out of the inning.

Mitch Haniger then grounds out and Carlos Santana pops up in the infield and the score remains 4-0 entering the bottom of the inning.

Chas McCormick singles into right-center to start the inning for Houston.

Gilbert then strikes out Martin Maldonado for the first out.

Jose Altuve then drew a walk to put two runners on base for the Astros.

Jeremy Pena then flew out to center field, but did allow McCormick to tag up and advance to third base.

Yordan Alvarez hits a very high fly ball that caroms off the left-field wall and brings home both McCormick and Altuve, making it 4-2 Astros.

Gilbert walks Bregman next and Mariners pitching coach Pete Woodworth comes out for a mound visit.

Kyle Tucker strikes out swinging and after three innings in Houston, the Mariners lead 4-2.

Second inning:

Adam Frazier leads off the second inning for the M's.

The infielder sneaks a base hit into right field and the Mariners again have the lead-off runner aboard.

Jarred Kelenic then gets a groundball through the middle of the infield and Seattle has two on with no outs.

J.P. Crawford then flies out to center field, but the ball goes deep enough for both runners to tag and put two runners in scoring position with one out.

Julio Rodriguez then drives a ball into right-center field for a double and puts the Mariners ahead 3-0.

Julio doubles home Frazier and Kelenic for a 3-0 #Mariners lead in the 2nd. #ALDS — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) October 11, 2022

A Ty France base hit then brings home Rodriguez and the Mariners are ahead 4-0 in Houston.

Verlander has thrown 42 pitches through the first inning and a third.

Eugenio Suarez then grounds into an inning-ending double play and heading into the bottom of the second inning, the Mariners lead 4-0.

Alex Bregman pops up into foul ground and France makes the catch for the first out of the bottom half of the inning.

Star outfielder Kyle Tucker then hits a line drive down the first-base line that France manages to corral for the second out.

Yuli Gurriel keeps the inning alive with a bloop into right-center field for a single.

Trey Mancini then pops one up just beyond the infield that Crawford catches, and the score remains 4-0 after two innings in Houston.

First inning:

Julio Rodriguez leads things off for the Mariners against Justin Verlander.

The star rookie ends up drawing a walk and Seattle gets the leadoff runner on to begin the game.

Ty France then gets a ground ball past the Astros' infield for a single, and Rodriguez advances to third base safely. Seattle has runners on the corners with Eugenio Suarez coming up.

Verlander strikes out Suarez looking for the first out of the inning.

Cal Raleigh then knocks a base hit into the right-field corner to score Rodriguez and the Mariners strike first, taking a 1-0 lead.

Cal Raleigh singles on a sharp line drive to right fielder Kyle Tucker.#SeaUsRise



💥Exit Velo: 110.1 MPH

🚀Launch Angle: 10°

📏Projected Distance: 180 ft.

🎱xBA: .870



SEA(1) @ HOU(0)

🔺1 — Mariner Statcast (@MarinerStatcast) October 11, 2022

Mitch Haniger then flew out to right field for the second out of the inning, the Mariners have runners at first and third base for Carlos Santana.

Verlander gets Santana to pop out, and the top of the first ends with the Mariners leading 1-0.

Jose Altuve will lead off for the Astros against Logan Gilbert.

Altuve ends up popping the ball up into shallow left field, and J.P. Crawford catches it for the first out of the inning.

Gilbert then strikes out Jeremy Pena for the second out.

Yordan Alvarez then pops up near the left-field line, but Suarez makes the catch and the first inning ends with Seattle ahead 1-0.

Gilbert sets the Astros down in order on 6 pitches. 1-0 #Mariners after 1. #ALDS — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) October 11, 2022





Game info

The Mariners announced their ALDS roster on Tuesday morning, and are bringing the same group into the Division Series as Seattle had for the Wild Card series.

Houston has a 106-56 record overall and a 55-26 record at home. The Astros have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .423.

Seattle is 44-37 on the road and 90-72 overall. The Mariners are 61-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 20th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 12-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 29 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 11-for-31 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 57 extra base hits (24 doubles, two triples and 31 home runs). Mitch Haniger is 10-for-33 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .282 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners: 8-2, .270 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)