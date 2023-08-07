Going to the MLB All-Star Game? Here's everything you need to know

The Midsummer Classic comes to the Emerald City for the third time.

SEATTLE — The best baseball players in the world will be taking the field Tuesday night in Seattle, as the 2023 Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game will take place at T-Mobile Park in SODO.

The Midsummer Classic is one of the richest traditions in the sport, and this year's game will be the 93rd edition.

Whether heading into the city for the game or kicking back and watching elsewhere, here's everything you need to know about Seattle's third MLB All-Star Game.

When is the 2023 MLB All-Star Game?

The first pitch of the game is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.

Are tickets still available for the MLB All-Star Game?

There are still some available, but be prepared to part with a sizable sum of money. The cheapest ticket currently available is $270 for standing-room-only access, which does not come with an assigned seat.

Where can I park for the All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park?

Parking is limited at the Mariners Parking Garage across the street from T-Mobile Park, and surrounding lots operated by third-party vendors likely will have increased prices for the game.

Use this link for the Mariners' transportation guide in getting to T-Mobile Park.

Who is on the American League and National League All-Star teams?

The starting position players for each team are chosen through a virtual fan vote, with all pitchers and reserves on each roster chosen through a player ballot. Three Mariners are representing the American League: Outfielder Julio Rodriguez and pitchers Luis Castillo and George Kirby.

See the elected starters and full rosters for the American League (AL) and National League (NL). Asterisks represent players who are unable to play due to injury or availability.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Elected starters

C: Jonah Heim (TEX)

1B: Yandy Díaz (TB)

2B: Marcus Semien (TEX)

3B: Josh Jung (TEX)

SS: Corey Seager (TEX)

OF: Mike Trout (LAA)*

OF: Randy Arozarena (TB)

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)*

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

Reserves

C: Salvador Perez (KC)

C: Adley Rutschman (BAL)

IF: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

IF: Whit Merrifield (TOR)

IF: Bo Bichette (TOR)

IF: José Ramírez (CLE)

IF: Wander Franco (TB)+

OF: Luis Robert Jr. (CWS)

OF: Austin Hays (BAL)

OF: Yordan Alvarez (HOU)*

OF: Adolis García (TEX)

OF: Kyle Tucker (HOU)+

OF: Julio Rodríguez (SEA)+

DH: Brent Rooker (OAK)

Pitchers

RHP: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

RHP: Gerrit Cole (NYY)

RHP: Luis Castillo (SEA)

RHP: Sonny Gray (MIN)

RHP: Nathan Eovaldi (TEX)

RHP: Kevin Gausman (TOR)

LHP: Shane McClanahan (TB)*

LHP: Framber Valdez (HOU)

RHP: Michael Lorenzen (DET)

RHP: George Kirby (SEA)+

Relievers

RHP: Kenley Jansen (BOS)

RHP: Emmanuel Clase (CLE)

RHP: Félix Bautista (BAL)

RHP: Yennier Cano (BAL)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Elected starters

C: Sean Murphy (ATL)

1B: Freddie Freeman (LAD)

2B: Luis Arraez (MIA)

3B: Nolan Arenado (STL)

SS: Orlando Arcia (ATL)

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)

OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)

OF: Corbin Carroll (AZ)

DH: J.D. Martinez (LAD)

Reserves

C: Will Smith (LAD)

C: Elias Díaz (COL)

IF: Matt Olson (ATL)

IF: Ozzie Albies (ATL)

IF: Austin Riley (ATL)

IF: Dansby Swanson (CHC)

IF: Pete Alonso (NYM)

OF: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (AZ)

OF: Nick Castellanos (PHI)

OF: Juan Soto (SD)

DH: Jorge Soler (MIA)

Pitchers

RHP: Zac Gallen (AZ)

RHP: Spencer Strider (ATL)

RHP: Bryce Elder (ATL)

LHP: Justin Steele (CHC)

RHP: Mitch Keller (PIT)

RHP: Josiah Gray (WSH)

LHP: Clayton Kershaw (LAD)*

RHP: Marcus Stroman (CHC)

Relievers

RHP: Alexis Díaz (CIN)

LHP: Josh Hader (SD)

RHP: Devin Williams (MIL)

RHP: Camilo Doval (SF)

RHP: David Bednar (PIT)+

What is the history of the All-Star Game?

The AL has a slight lead in the all-time series between the American and National Leagues, with 47 wins and 43 losses. The AL has won nine consecutive MLB All-Star Games.