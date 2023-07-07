Fans can try crab pizza, blackberry mint mojitos and furikake pretzel mix among other special menu items.

SEATTLE — Fans headed to T-Mobile Park for All-Star Week can feast on a variety of special menu items that the ballpark is rolling out for the festivities.

Catie Griggs, the Seattle Mariners president of business operations, said All-Star Week was about highlighting “the best of the Pacific Northwest.” The special food options feature dishes from local restaurants and eateries and classic Pacific Northwest fare, like wild Alaskan salmon, crab, blackberries and beer.

The limited edition menu will be available at T-Mobile Park from July 7-11.

Menu highlights include:

All-Star stromboli: Coppa, finocchiona, bresaola, mozzarella, and momma lil’s tomato gravy from Ballard Pizza Company. Find it in The Pen and section 241.

All-Star tripleta sandwich: Brisket, pork and ham sandwich with dill pickles, home run derby sauce and shoestring fries. Find it in section 221.

Blackberry mint Rainier mojito: The ballpark’s hospitality partner says it’s “light, fruity and beautifully refreshing” and a nod to Mount Rainier. Find it in sections 220, 243, 249 and 349.

Crab pizza: Famed Seattle-based pizza company Moto Pizza creates this dish with Dungeness crab, butter, dill, thyme and parmesan atop a sourdough crust. Find it in section 314.

Dungeness crab roll: A Dungeness crab salad with a lemon tarragon dressing is served on a brioche roll and topped with caviar. Find it in Walk-Off Markets in sections 126 and 141.

Furikake pretzel mix: Seattle-based Hawaiian-Korean fusion restaurant Marination makes this mix with sweet and spicy glazed pretzels, furikake and chili flakes. Find it in section 119.

Salmon chowder: Ivar’s serves up wild Alaskan salmon chowder from fish that’s been smoked over native hardwood. Find it in sections 117 and 325.

Pale stout and cracker jack ice cream: Salt & Straw and Métier Brewing Company, one of the few Black-owned breweries in the U.S., collaborate on this sweet treat. Find it in section 152.