Know before you go: 2023 MLB All-Star Week in Seattle

Here's what events will be happening around Seattle during July's MLB All-Star Week, and how you can attend.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Seattle will be at the center of the baseball world this July, as the 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be held at T-Mobile Park.

However, there is far more than just the Midsummer Classic for local fans to enjoy during the week leading up to the game on July 11.

Here's a breakdown of what events will be offered between July 7-11 when All-Star Week kicks into gear.

Saturday, July 8-Tuesday, July 11: PLAY BALL PARK

PLAY BALL PARK will be the most accessible of all the events around All-Star Week.

Located just across the street from T-Mobile Park next to Lumen Field, PLAY BALL PARK features a variety of attractions and events for fans of all ages.

There will be an indoor portion that will require a ticket to attend and an outdoor portion that is free and open to all. The outdoor events will be held in Muckleshoot Plaza, the North lot and Occidental Avenue. Tickets for the indoor portion cost $35 for each day and can be purchased HERE.

Among the available attractions at PLAY BALL PARK are the Gaming Zone where fans can play MLB 23 The Show on the latest game consoles, the World's Largest Baseball, and an autograph section where fans get a chance to get items signed by MLB and Mariners legends. Edgar Martinez, Bret Boone and Mike Cameron are among the names already committed, according to the team's website. Check out the full list of available events and descriptions of the events HERE.

Fans can download the All-Star Experience Pass on their phones to augment their experience. This app will allow fans to check in at various attractions throughout the week and enter themselves for a chance to win prizes, as well as reserve a space at some of the more popular events. Pre-registration for the app and more information can be found HERE.

Friday, July 7: HBCU Swingman Classic

This inaugural event, hosted by Mariners icon Ken Griffey Jr., will bring together the best baseball players from across the nation representing historically black colleges and universities. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT.

Fifty players will compete against each other in an all-star game format at T-Mobile Park, with the rosters being filled by a committee that includes Griffey Jr. as well as representatives from the MLB, MLBPA and scouts from around the league.

A post-game fireworks display also will be held. General admission tickets for the event are $10 and can be purchased HERE.

Saturday, July 8: All-Star Futures Games and Celebrity Softball Game

T-Mobile Park will host a pair of events Saturday, beginning with the Futures Games. The first pitch for the Futures Games is scheduled for 4 p.m.

This event features the best young minor-league players in baseball competing in an all-star format that pits the best National League prospects against the best young American League prospects.

The Celebrity Softball Game will immediately follow the Futures Games at T-Mobile Park. Generally featuring a combination of local celebrities along with baseball and softball legends, past participants have included Bad Bunny, Simone Biles and Jamie Foxx.

The rosters for both games will be announced closer to gameday, and tickets are being sold for both events together. The cheapest seat currently available is $30. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Sunday, July 9: 2023 MLB Draft

The first two rounds of the 2023 MLB Draft will be held inside Lumen Field beginning at 4 p.m. PT on July 9.

Information on how fans can register to attend will be available soon, and the Mariners are scheduled to have the Nos. 22, 29, 30, and 57 overall picks.

Monday, July 10: All-Star Workout Day and Home Run Derby

Monday will be the first day fans can see the All-Stars take the field, as both the AL and NL teams will hold batting practice inside T-Mobile Park.

Later that night will be the Home Run Derby at 5 p.m. PT, featuring the league's most powerful sluggers squaring off. The 2022 event saw the emergence of Julio Rodriguez, as the Mariners star made a surprise run to the final of the event before losing to San Diego Padres slugger Juan Soto.

The participants and bracket will be unveiled closer to the event. Tickets for the derby are currently sold out.

Tuesday, July 11: MLB All-Star Game

For the first time since 2001 and the third time in franchise history, Seattle will host the All-Star Game. The first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT.

The starters for both teams will be revealed on June 29, and reserves on July 2. Fans can vote on starters for the game HERE.