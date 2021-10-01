x
McCollum scores 37 as Trail Blazers rout Kings 125-99

The Trail Blazers led by as many as 31 and faced little resistance from the Kings.
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum runs to the other end of the court after scoring against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Trail Blazers won 125-99. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — CJ McCollum scored 37 points, making six 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers coasted to a 125-99 victory over the Sacramento Kings. 

The Trail Blazers led by as many as 31 and faced little resistance from a Kings team that gave up 144 points to Toronto just a night earlier. 

Sacramento (4-6) didn’t fare much better defensively Saturday and lost for the fifth time in six games.

Damian Lillard scored 17 points and Carmelo Anthony added 13 for Portland. Marvin Bagley III had 15 points for the Kings. 

