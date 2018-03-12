It may finally happen.

On Tuesday, the NHL Board of Governors is expected to gather in Sea Island, Georgia and formally announce an expansion franchise for Seattle. It would be the league’s 32nd, and help open a new $700 million dollar Arena at Seattle Center.

It has taken more than a decade, numerous stop and starts, and different arena ideas to get to this point. The NBA vacated KeyArena, infamously, back in 2008. The NHL, however, has long targeted the Seattle market for expansion and percolated ears in this latest round back in 2011, which NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told KING 5 the league had serious interest in the market. However, multiple people came and went, and ideas for arenas in Seattle, Tukwila, Bellevue, and elsewhere evaporated too.

University of Washington graduate and billionaire David Bonderman, movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and Tim Leiweke’s Oak View Group put the billion dollar deal together for a new arena and hockey franchise. Last October, they made the presentation to the league’s executive committee of owners. That group voted unanimously to recommend the expansion application to be voted on at this December meeting.

The only real question now is when the team may start play. NHL Seattle Group CEO Tod Leiweke has repeatedly said the franchise is interested in a 2020 start when the new arena is scheduled to open. But NHL executives seem concerned about the timeline and how it also coincides with the opening of a practice facility and team headquarters. Daly told KING 5 earlier this year that the league may be focused on 2021.

It should all become clear in a matter of hours.

