Rankings: These are the Top 50 NHL players heading into the 2021-22 season

Locked On NHL podcast local hosts voted and ranked their top 50 NHL players heading into next season. Who's too high and who's too low?
NEW YORK — The complete Locked On NHL Top 50 player rankings for the upcoming 2021-22 season are here!
These ranking were voted on by all Locked On NHL local team experts as we look ahead to the NHL season beginning next month.
There were a total of five teams tied for the most players in the Locked On NHL Top 50 with four total players: Toronto, Boston, Vegas, Tampa and Colorado.
Meanwhile, there were EIGHT teams not represented in the NHL Top 50 players at all including Detroit, Anaheim, Columbus, Arizona, Los Angeles, Ottawa, Philadelphia and San Jose.
Check out our rankings below and give us your thoughts on who's too high, who's too low and who should have made the cut!
NHL Top 50 Player Rankings
50. Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights
49. Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues
48. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Winnipeg Jets
47. Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers
46. Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins
45. Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken
44. John Carlson, Washington Capitals
43. Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames
42. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild
41. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars
40. John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs
39. Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames
38. Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago Blackhawks
37. Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins
36. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens
35. Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
34. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
33. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
32. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights
31. Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights
30. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
29. Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche
28. Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders
27. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins
26. Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers
25. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
24. Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets
23. Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils
22. Adam Fox, New York Rangers
21. Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche
20. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
19. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
18. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
17. Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres
16. Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
15. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
14. Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
13. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers
12. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights
11. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
10. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
9. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
8. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
7. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
6. Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers
5. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
4. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
3. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers